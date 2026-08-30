Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 Bring Faster Chips and Health Upgrades Ahead of September Launch

Apple is preparing to introduce the Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 at its annual autumn product launch event on Sept. 9. Both smartwatches will feature Apple’s first major internal processor speed upgrade since 2023, accompanied by upgraded biometric hardware for round-the-clock fitness tracking and the return of a ceramic edition for the Series 12.

Key Takeaways

Apple plans to add a new processor with internal codename T8320 across both watch lines.

Continuous heart rate tracking will run throughout the entire day to measure calorie burn and recovery more accurately.

Apple Watch Ultra 4 adds an FDA-reviewed hypertension risk detection feature using multi-spectrum LED sensors.

Series 12 reintroduces ceramic case options in white and dark gray.

Apple will not release an Apple Watch SE 4 this year following the SE refresh in 2025.

New Processor and AI Processing

The upcoming wearable lineup will run on a new silicon chip with the internal codename T8320, expected to arrive with the S11 or S12 brand name. Apple used variations of its S10 processor architecture across recent generations. The updated chip provides the hardware foundation required to run Siri AI features locally on watchOS 27. Users will experience faster response times when launching applications, managing fitness routines, and processing voice commands on their wrists.

Continuous Sensor Hardware and Wellness Apps

Apple is updating its biometric hardware to collect pulse data without interruption. Earlier Apple Watch generations checked heart rate at intervals during rest to preserve battery levels, recording continuous metrics only during active exercise sessions. The new system records pulses non-stop throughout the day and night, similar to dedicated fitness bands from Polar, Oura, and Whoop.

The company will also update the companion Health and Fitness apps on iPhone to display detailed recovery scores, sleep analysis, and strain data. The Apple Watch Ultra 4 doubles internal optical sensor components. These components use green and infrared lights to observe how blood vessels contract and expand with every beat, alerting users if their readings indicate high blood pressure risk over a 30-day monitoring window.

Ceramic Case Options and Release Plans

Physical chassis designs will stay similar to current models, as Apple has scheduled major exterior revisions for 2027 or later. However, the Apple Watch Series 12 brings back the high-end ceramic case option last seen in earlier premium releases. Apple has tested ceramic editions in polished white and dark gray alongside traditional aluminum and titanium finishes.

The watches will launch alongside the iPhone 18 lineup, with sales expected to begin in late September.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. When will Apple announce the Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4?

A1. Apple will announce both smartwatch models on Sept. 9 during its keynote event.

Q2. What changes are coming to the design of the Series 12?

A2. The external case shape remains identical to the Series 11, but buyers will have new ceramic finish choices in white and dark gray.

Q3. How does the new hypertension feature work on the Ultra 4?

A3. The sensor uses LED lights to measure vessel contraction patterns and notifies users if readings indicate high blood pressure patterns after 30 days.

Q4. Will Apple launch an Apple Watch SE 4 in 2026?

A4. No, Apple is skipping an SE update this year because the previous Apple Watch SE model arrived in late 2025.