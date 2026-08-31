OpenAI Cuts Model Access for Coding App Cursor Following SpaceX Acquisition

OpenAI plans to terminate its model access contract with popular coding editor Cursor after SpaceX completed a 60 billion dollar acquisition of the software company. The artificial intelligence firm notified SpaceX that it will turn off access on Nov. 12, 2026, which matches the maximum notice window allowed under their agreement. OpenAI stated that it cannot rely on SpaceX to respect its terms of service, pointing to earlier contractual conflicts with businesses managed by Elon Musk.

Key Takeaways

OpenAI will stop supplying its GPT models to Cursor starting Nov. 12, 2026.

The decision follows the 60 billion dollar purchase of Cursor maker Anysphere by SpaceX.

OpenAI stated that past contract breaches by X and model distillation admissions by xAI prompted the termination.

Cursor leadership confirmed talks with OpenAI to address the situation, while competitor Anthropic plans to expand capacity on the platform.

OpenAI explained its decision in a public blog post, stating that custom contracts with major corporate partners require trust regarding safety rules and product usage. The company highlighted two specific past disputes. First, it stated social media platform X breached contract terms after Musk took ownership. Second, OpenAI cited court testimony where Musk acknowledged under oath that his artificial intelligence venture xAI used outputs from OpenAI systems to help train Grok.

OpenAI confirmed it will also withhold upcoming releases from Cursor, including its planned Astra model. The company clarified that its contract with Cursor included an explicit cancellation clause in the event of an ownership change.

Musk responded publicly on X, stating that he does not care about the decision and criticizing OpenAI leadership. The move follows a long legal battle between Musk and OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman, where Musk claimed OpenAI shifted improperly from its early non-profit structure. A federal court dismissed that lawsuit earlier this year.

Cursor co-founder Michael Truell said on social media that OpenAI models represent roughly 5 percent of Cursor user traffic. The coding editor allows software engineers to build software using models from multiple providers, including Anthropic, Google, and SpaceXAI, alongside its own Composer tool. Truell confirmed his team is holding talks with OpenAI to find a resolution. In the meantime, Anthropic co-founder Tom Brown announced plans to add computing infrastructure to support developers using Claude models within Cursor.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Why is OpenAI ending its partnership with Cursor?

A1. OpenAI stated that it cannot trust SpaceX, Cursor’s new parent company, to follow its terms of service, pointing to past contract disagreements with Elon Musk businesses.

Q2. When will Cursor lose access to OpenAI models?

A2. The cut-off date is scheduled for Nov. 12, 2026, which fulfills the required notice period in their contract.

Q3. Will Cursor stop working for software developers?

A3. No. Cursor continues to operate with models from other providers like Anthropic Claude, Google, SpaceXAI, and its built-in Composer tool.

Q4. What percentage of Cursor traffic relies on OpenAI?

A4. According to Cursor co-founder Michael Truell, OpenAI models account for approximately 5 percent of the platform’s total user traffic.