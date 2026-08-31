Netflix Changes Video Game Strategy and Shifts Focus to Broad Entertainment IP

Netflix is overhauling its gaming division after struggling to turn its mobile video game library into a daily habit for its 270 million global subscribers. The streaming company has shut down several internal development studios, including Oxenfree creator Night School Studio and Boss Fight Entertainment, while canceling niche indie projects. Instead of building standalone indie titles from scratch, Netflix is now pushing casual party games, TV-streamed experiences, and high-profile adaptations tied directly to famous series like Squid Game and Stranger Things.

Key Takeaways

Netflix is closing multiple in-house studios and removing smaller indie titles from its catalogue.

User engagement remained low, with under one percent of total subscribers playing games on the platform regularly.

The revised plan focuses on four clear formats: party games, children’s content, narrative adventures, and big licensed properties.

The company is shifting from mobile downloads toward casual games that subscribers can play on smart TVs using their phones as controllers.

Low Engagement Forces Course Correction

When Netflix entered the gaming market in 2021, it aimed to offer a full library of downloadable mobile games with no ads or in-app purchases. The company acquired independent game studios and secured popular indie titles. However, user interest remained flat. Industry data revealed that fewer than one in every hundred subscribers opened a game on the app.

For most users in markets like India, where mobile gaming revolves around multiplayer titles like BGMI and Free Fire, Netflix games felt hidden. Users had to leave the Netflix app and download separate packages from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, creating unnecessary friction.

Studio Closures and a Move Toward TV Screens

The internal restructuring has led to job cuts and studio closures. Los Angeles-based Night School Studio and Helsinki-based Moonloot Games were both closed as Netflix moved resources away from complex experimental projects.

Netflix is now centering its gaming catalog around easy-to-play titles that stream straight to smart TVs. Players can use their smartphones as wireless controllers without buying expensive hardware. The company hopes that placing casual trivia, board games, and group puzzles on the main television screen will encourage families and friends to play together in the living room.

Relying on Well-Known TV Franchises

Rather than competing with traditional console publishers like Sony or Nintendo, Netflix wants games to serve as marketing tools for its video catalogue. Titles based on Emily in Paris, Too Hot to Handle, and WWE have shown stronger retention numbers than original indie titles.

By concentrating on established brands, Netflix avoids heavy development budgets while offering casual interactive content that keeps viewers active between show seasons.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Why is Netflix changing its video game business?

A1. Most Netflix subscribers did not download or play its indie mobile games. The company is cutting costs and focusing on casual games that appeal to larger audiences.

Q2. Do users have to pay extra to play Netflix games?

A2. No, all games on the platform remain included with an active standard subscription, without advertisements or additional in-app purchases.

Q3. Can users play Netflix games on a television?

A3. Yes, Netflix is rolling out cloud-streamed TV games where users pair their smartphones to use as a screen controller.

Q4. Which internal game studios has Netflix closed?

A4. Netflix closed Night School Studio, Moonloot Games, and Boss Fight Entertainment as part of its catalog review.