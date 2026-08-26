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Tata Motors Announces Price Hike on Cars and SUVs Starting September 2026

Tata Motors increases passenger car and SUV prices in India by up to Rs 25,000 starting September 1, 2026, across petrol, diesel, and electric variants.

By Mahak Aggarwal
3 Min Read
Tata Motors Announces Price Hike on Cars and SUVs Starting September 2026

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. will raise the prices of its entire passenger vehicle lineup by up to Rs 25,000 starting Sept. 1, 2026. The revision applies to all passenger cars and sports utility vehicles (SUVs) across internal combustion engine (ICE) models and electric vehicles (EVs). The carmaker stated that the price adjustment addresses sustained input costs and general inflation pressures.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Price rise reaches up to Rs 25,000 depending on the model and variant.
  • The revision takes effect from Sept. 1, 2026 across India.
  • Both petrol, diesel, and electric vehicle options will see revised rates.
  • The price change applies to passenger vehicles under Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.

Tata Motors Announces Price Hike on Cars and SUVs Starting September 2026

Reasons Behind the Price Revision

The Mumbai-based automaker explained that input material costs and market-wide inflation have placed continuous pressure on manufacturing expenses. While the company absorbed a large portion of these rising operational costs, it chose to pass a fraction on to car buyers across the country.

The exact increase on the invoice will vary depending on the specific model, trim level, and powertrain choice. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., previously known as Tata Motors Limited, updated its corporate name on Oct. 13, 2025, following a composite scheme approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The firm operates under the Tata Group and sells widely driven models including the Nexon, Punch, Harrier, Safari, Tiago, and their respective battery-electric variants.

Buyers planning to purchase a Tata vehicle can check with authorized regional dealerships to learn about variant-specific price tags ahead of the Sept. 1 deadline.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. How much will Tata cars cost after the price revision?

A1. Prices will rise by up to Rs 25,000 depending on the specific car model, trim level, and powertrain chosen.

Q2. When does the new Tata Motors price hike start?

A2. The revised pricing takes effect across India on Sept. 1, 2026.

Q3. Are Tata electric vehicles included in the price hike?

A3. Yes, the price adjustment applies to both electric vehicles and traditional petrol or diesel models.

Q4. Why is Tata Motors raising passenger vehicle prices in 2026?

A4. The company stated that the increase will offset rising input material costs and inflation pressures.

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ByMahak Aggarwal
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With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.
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