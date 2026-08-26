Logitech and Aspire For Her Host Noida Zonal Round of Women-Only Generative AI Hackathon

Logitech and Aspire For Her conducted the Noida zonal round of their nationwide Generative AI hackathon at Amity University on August 26, 2026, bringing together over 300 female developers from the Delhi-NCR region. The event runs under Logitech’s #WomenWhoMaster program to help women learn practical technology skills, gain direct mentorship, and find career paths in computing.

Key Takeaways

Logitech and Aspire For Her organized the Noida zonal round of the #WomenWhoMaster Generative AI hackathon at Amity University.

Exactly 312 women participated in the regional round to create artificial intelligence tools for career guidance and education.

The nationwide outreach reached nearly 100,000 women across 15,729 colleges, with over 60 percent of applicants based in Tier 2 cities and smaller towns.

Selected finalists from Delhi-NCR will travel to Logitech’s Chennai office on September 10 to compete against 112 national finalists.

Participants Build Practical Artificial Intelligence Solutions

During the event, 312 developers worked on software projects focused on female education and career development. Key prototypes included an AI career pivot assistant that gives women realistic 90-day transition roadmaps around family duties, along with customized AI education tools built for women.

Aspire For Her managed the outreach, training, and zonal coordination across eight cities. Logitech, a Swiss technology company established in 1981 that designs computer peripherals and software, provided institutional support through its MX brand.

Grace Lokako, Global Marketing Manager for MX at Logitech, pointed out that working with institutions like Amity University helps Delhi-NCR talent move directly into tech industry jobs.

Finalists Qualify for National Grand Finale

The organizers selected 18 regional qualifiers who will compete in the Grand Finale at Logitech’s Chennai office on September 10, joining a group of 112 finalists from across India.

The shortlisted participants include Aarushi Sen and Sraavya Kochhar from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University; Sarah Dhamija and Anjali Jain from XLRI Delhi; Shubhi Tiwari, Ananya Joshi, Aditi Goel, and Suhani Bamania from Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women; Nikita Chaudhary and Nisha Kumari from ABES Engineering College; Naviya Sharma from Pranveer Singh Institute of Technology, Kanpur; Mridul Singh Soam from GL Bajaj Institute of Technology and Management; Aanya Chaudhary from IILM University, Greater Noida; Kanika Mittal from FORE School of Management, New Delhi; Preeti from BML Munjal University, Gurgaon; Punya Jain from Noida Institute of Engineering And Technology; Priya Goyal from GLA University, Mathura; and Deepika Pant from Graphic Era Hill University, Bhimtal.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the Logitech Women Who Master Hackathon?

A1. It is a nationwide, women-only Generative AI hackathon organized by Logitech and Aspire For Her to help female students build practical software skills and connect with tech mentors.

Q2. Where did the Delhi-NCR zonal round take place?

A2. The regional zonal round took place at Amity University in Noida on August 26, 2026.

Q3. When and where will the Grand Finale take place?

A3. The Grand Finale will take place on September 10 at Logitech’s office in Chennai, featuring 112 finalists from across India.