Titan Smart Launches Celestor Swift Badminton Smartwatch in India at Rs 9499

Titan Smart, the wearable division of Titan Company Limited, introduced its latest performance wearable, the Celestor Swift, targeting badminton players and runners across India. The device enters the Indian market with specialised tracking tools, partnered by India’s top men’s doubles badminton pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. The smartwatch focuses directly on sports analytics, helping athletes and fitness enthusiasts monitor on-court metrics, running form, and recovery data during regular training.

Key Takeaways

Titan Celestor Swift is available in India at a retail price of Rs 9,499.

Indian badminton champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty serve as official brand ambassadors.

Includes badminton-specific tracking such as stroke distribution, smash speed, and rally patterns.

Built-in running metrics track ground contact time, vertical oscillation, pace, and precision GPS data.

Features AI-driven insights through Titan Q, along with VO2 Max and zone-based training.

Available in Vector Black, Sand Beige, and Graphite Blue.

Court Analytics and Running Features

The Celestor Swift offers badminton tracking algorithms that evaluate game performance. Players can review details including smash speed, stroke distribution, rally patterns, recovery periods, and training effects. These points let players analyze match habits and monitor progress over time.

Runners receive dedicated metrics through onboard precision GPS. The watch monitors pace per kilometre, total ascent and descent, ground contact time, balance, and vertical oscillation. It also supports VO2 Max calculations and Zone-Based Training, giving runners clear data to structure both endurance workouts and rest cycles.

Personalized Insights and Availability

The smartwatch includes Titan Q, an AI feature providing customized data feedback so users can plan training regimens and manage daily recovery.

Seenivasan Krishnamurthy, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of the Wearables Division at Titan Company Limited, stated that Indian consumers want smartwatches offering real insights into actual physical activity, which led to the creation of sport-focused tracking in Celestor Swift. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty highlighted that detailed performance numbers allow recreational and competitive players to spot weaknesses and build consistency.

The Titan Smart Celestor Swift costs Rs 9,499. Buyers can purchase the smartwatch in Vector Black, Sand Beige, or Graphite Blue. It is on sale at Titan World retail stores, Titan’s official website, leading retail partner shops, and major e-commerce websites.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the price of the Titan Smart Celestor Swift in India?

A1. The Titan Smart Celestor Swift is priced at Rs 9,499 across online and offline retail channels in India.

Q2. What badminton metrics does the Celestor Swift track?

A2. It tracks stroke distribution, smash speed, rally patterns, game tracking, overall training effect, and recovery data.

Q3. Which colour options are available for the Celestor Swift?

A3. The watch is sold in three colours: Vector Black, Sand Beige, and Graphite Blue.

Q4. Does the Titan Celestor Swift come with built-in GPS?

A4. Yes, the smartwatch includes precision GPS tracking alongside running metrics like vertical oscillation, balance, and ground contact time.

Q5. Where can you buy the Titan Smart Celestor Swift?

A5. You can buy it at Titan World stores, the official Titan website, authorized retail outlets, and major e-commerce platforms.