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Snapdragon X Series AI Laptops Arrive as Practical Tech Gifts for Rakhi

Discover the best Snapdragon X powered AI laptops from HP, ASUS, Lenovo, and Samsung to gift your sibling this Rakhi festive season.

By Tyler Cook
5 Min Read
Snapdragon X Series AI Laptops Arrive as Practical Tech Gifts for Rakhi

Major personal computer manufacturers HP, ASUS, Lenovo, and Samsung are highlighting their latest Snapdragon X platform laptops in India as thoughtful tech gifts for Raksha Bandhan. These next-generation Windows devices feature dedicated hardware to run artificial intelligence programs locally on the machine, while offering multi-day battery endurance for students, office professionals, and content creators.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Qualcomm Snapdragon X processors power new AI laptops from top personal computer makers.
  • Integrated Neural Processing Units deliver processing speeds of up to 45 TOPS.
  • Listed models run between single-day usage and 34 hours on a single full charge.
  • HP and ASUS models feature 2K and OLED display configurations for creative and visual tasks.
  • Lenovo and Samsung laptops incorporate built-in noise cancellation and multi-device file-sharing tools.

HP OmniBook 3 and OmniBook 5

HP offers two screen configurations under its updated lineup. The HP OmniBook 3 focuses on basic daily chores, web browsing, and media streaming. It features a compact 14-inch 2K resolution screen, Qualcomm Adreno graphics, 16GB LPDDR5x RAM, and a 512GB solid-state drive. The chassis remains lightweight, letting users move between study spaces and work tables with ease.

HP OmniBook 3

For users handling photo edits, slide decks, and creative software, the HP OmniBook 5 steps up the hardware. It carries a larger 16-inch 2K OLED display, memory configurations up to 32GB RAM, and proprietary HP AI Companion software. HP rates this model for up to 34 hours of battery run time, supported by fast-charging capability and HP Audio Boost speakers.

HP OmniBook 5

ASUS Vivobook S16 and Vivobook 16

ASUS brings two 16-inch laptops running the Snapdragon X platform. The ASUS Vivobook S16 targets creative tasks, project work, and video editing. It packs a 16-inch Full HD OLED NanoEdge display, Qualcomm Adreno graphics, and a 70Wh battery inside a slim form factor.

ASUS Vivobook S16

The ASUS Vivobook 16 focuses on heavy application juggling and remote work. Equipped with a 45 TOPS Neural Processing Unit, it supports Microsoft Copilot+ AI tools directly on the hardware. The laptop includes 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and delivers up to 27 hours of runtime between plug-ins.

Vivobook 16

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3

Lenovo built the IdeaPad Slim 3 with college students and remote learners in mind. It matches a Snapdragon X processor and a 45 TOPS NPU with 16GB LPDDR5X system memory and 512GB SSD storage. For online classroom sessions and video conferences, the laptop runs built-in intelligent noise suppression and video correction software. It also features Rapid Boost charging so students can top up the battery quickly between classes.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge

Samsung targets users who prioritize multi-device workflows and planning. The Galaxy Book4 Edge pairs the Snapdragon X processor with a 45 TOPS NPU to run native Copilot+ features including Recall, Live Captions, Cocreator, and Windows Studio Effects. It delivers up to 28 hours of battery life, Super Fast Charging, and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. It also links directly to other Galaxy devices through tools like Quick Share and Phone Link.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge

FAQ

Q1. What makes a laptop an AI PC?

A1. An AI PC features a dedicated hardware chip called a Neural Processing Unit, or NPU, which processes machine learning tasks directly on the computer instead of sending data to online web servers.

Q2. What is TOPS in laptop processors?

A2. TOPS stands for Trillion Operations Per Second, measuring how fast an NPU can compute artificial intelligence tasks. The Snapdragon X series in these laptops operates at 45 TOPS.

Q3. Which laptop has the highest battery life in this list?

A3. The HP OmniBook 5 offers the longest rated battery life, lasting up to 34 hours on a full charge.

Q4. Can these laptops connect easily with Android phones?

A4. Yes, models like the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge include Quick Share and Phone Link software to transfer files and sync data directly with mobile phones.

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