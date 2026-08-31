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Lexus India Launches All-New ES 350h Hybrid Sedan Starting at Rs 66.10 Lakh

Lexus India launches the all-new ES 350h hybrid sedan with prices starting at Rs 66.10 lakh, offering local assembly and an ARAI-rated 25.22 km/l mileage.

By Mahak Aggarwal
4 Min Read
Lexus India Launches All-New ES 350h Hybrid Sedan Starting at Rs 66.10 Lakh

Lexus India launched the all-new ES 350h self-charging hybrid electric sedan in Bengaluru on August 30, 2026, with prices starting at Rs 66.10 lakh (ex-showroom). Assembled locally in India, the eighth-generation executive luxury sedan arrives in two trims: Exquisite and Luxury. The model joins the ES 500e battery-electric variant that Lexus introduced earlier this year, giving luxury car buyers in India an electrified petrol option alongside a full electric setup.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Lexus India introduced the new ES 350h in Exquisite (Rs 66.10 lakh) and Luxury (Rs 71.80 lakh) variants.
  • A 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine paired with an electric motor setup yields an ARAI-certified fuel mileage of 25.22 km/l.
  • The sedan features a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment display, digital instruments, and Level 2 ADAS active safety tech.
  • Lexus provides an eight-year or 2,00,000 km warranty for the vehicle and its hybrid battery.

Engine and Mileage

The ES 350h runs on a 2.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with an electric motor, an eAxle, and a lithium-ion battery. The hybrid powertrain produces 244 bhp and routes power through an electronic continuously variable transmission (e-CVT). The vehicle returns an ARAI-tested 25.22 km/l, making it one of the most fuel-frugal luxury sedans in its class.

Design and Dimensions

Built on a revamped platform, the new ES 350h is longer, wider, and taller than the previous generation model, which creates extra legroom and headroom in the rear cabin. The front fascia carries Lexus Twin L Signature headlamps and clean styling surfaces. At the rear, it features connected LED lighting bars. Buyers can choose from six exterior paint finishes: White Nova, Sonic Titanium, Sonic Chrome, Graphite Black, SOU, and Sonic Copper.

Interior and In-Cabin Equipment

The cabin follows the Tazuna cockpit layout, centering controls directly around the driver. A 14-inch high-definition central touchscreen handles media and navigation with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other cabin features include a 12.3-inch digital instrument screen, wireless phone charging, touch switches, and multi-zone climate control. The sedan also supports the Lexus Connected smartphone app, letting drivers start the car remotely, operate windows, track the vehicle, and pre-cool the cabin.

Safety and Warranty Coverage

Standard safety equipment comprises eight airbags, electronic stability control, and the Lexus Safety System+ suite. This active driver assistance package includes automatic emergency braking, adaptive radar cruise control, lane tracing assist, lane departure alert, and blind-spot monitors. The Luxury trim adds a driver monitor camera.

Lexus India bundles the ES 350h with five years of roadside assistance alongside an eight-year or 2,00,000 km warranty for both the car and its hybrid battery pack.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the price of the Lexus ES 350h in India?

A1. The Lexus ES 350h Exquisite variant costs Rs 66.10 lakh, while the higher Luxury trim is priced at Rs 71.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

Q2. What is the fuel economy of the new Lexus ES 350h?

A2. The ES 350h delivers an ARAI-certified fuel mileage of 25.22 km/l.

Q3. Is the Lexus ES 350h made in India?

A3. Yes, Lexus India manufactures and assembles the ES 350h locally.

Q4. What warranty does Lexus offer on the ES 350h?

A4. Lexus provides an eight-year or 2,00,000 km vehicle and hybrid battery warranty along with five years of roadside assistance.

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ByMahak Aggarwal
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With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.
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