Honor Launches Robot Phone With Motorized Camera System for Content Creators

Honor has officially expanded its creator hardware lineup by introducing the Honor Robot Phone, a mobile device that combines standard smartphone hardware with a physical robotic gimbal camera. The new smartphone uses a built-in motorized module that moves on its own to follow subjects, adjust angles, and stabilize video recording automatically. Aimed at vloggers, streamers, and mobile filmmakers, the device merges hardware motion with machine learning software to assist solo creators who record video without extra production crew.

Key Takeaways

The phone features a 200MP main camera mounted on an internal four degrees-of-freedom robotic gimbal.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and Android 16 run the software.

The camera system includes color tuning from cinema camera maker ARRI and supports 10-bit Log-C3 video recording.

A large 7,060mAh battery supports 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

The device tracks subjects at up to 360 degrees per second during live streaming and video calls.

Robotic Hardware and Video Features

The core feature of the device rests in its camera module. Instead of relying only on electronic image stabilization, the phone houses a miniature titanium gimbal mechanism. The 200MP main camera extends slightly from the body and tilts, pans, and rotates to keep moving people centered in the frame. The motorized arm reaches rotation speeds of 360 degrees per second, tracking fast movements without losing focus.

Honor worked with German camera maker ARRI to tune image processing. The setup includes ARRI Log-C3 profile support, allowing videographers to grade color tables directly in post-production software on laptops. Alongside the 200MP primary sensor, the phone packs a 200MP periscope telephoto lens with 2.7x optical zoom and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor.

Processing and Battery Capacity

The phone runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 mobile platform, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The 6.31-inch LTPO OLED screen reaches 6,800 nits peak HDR brightness and runs at a 120Hz refresh rate.

Because motorized gimbals draw extra power, Honor installed a 7,060mAh battery. The battery supports 120W wired fast charging, which refills the battery quickly during long production sessions. The phone weighs 248 grams and measures 9.6 mm in thickness, making it heavier than standard compact handsets due to the internal motor parts.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What makes the Honor Robot Phone camera different from normal smartphone cameras?

A1. The phone features a built-in motorized gimbal with four degrees of movement. It physically rotates and tilts to track people automatically without requiring a separate handheld stabilizer.

Q2. What processor powers the Honor Robot Phone?

A2. The handset runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and operates on MagicOS 10 based on Android 16.

Q3. Can the Honor Robot Phone shoot professional video formats?

A3. Yes, it records 4K video at 120 frames per second and supports 10-bit ARRI Log-C3 color profiles for color grading.

Q4. How big is the battery on the device?

A4. The device contains a 7,060mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.