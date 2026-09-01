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Google Messages Tests Apple iMessage Style Pinned Chats With a Stricter Limit

Google Messages tests an iMessage-style pinned chat interface on Android, but cuts the maximum number of pinned conversations from 20 to 6.

Vishal Jain
By Vishal Jain
4 Min Read
Google Messages Tests Apple iMessage Style Pinned Chats With a Stricter Limit

Google is testing a major visual redesign for the chat-pinning system in Google Messages, the default Rich Communication Services (RCS) and SMS texting app on most Android smartphones. In recent beta updates, the company introduced circular profile bubbles at the top of the conversation list that strongly resemble Apple iMessage on iOS. However, this visual update comes with a major catch for heavy texters: Google has reduced the maximum limit of pinned conversations from 20 down to just six.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Google Messages is replacing standard list-style pinned chats with circular profile bubbles at the top of the inbox.
  • Incoming texts turn the circular bubbles into preview cards, mimicking the look of Apple iMessage on iPhones.
  • The update lowers the pinned conversation capacity from 20 chats to only six.
  • If users attempt to pin a seventh chat, the app displays a “Limit reached” warning.
  • The change is currently in beta testing and may change before a wider public release.

How the New Pinned Interface Works

Android users currently manage pinned chats as regular conversation bars fixed to the top of the app list. In the latest beta build (version messages.android_20260814_00_RC00), Google arranges pinned contacts in a row of prominent circular avatars. When an unread text arrives from a pinned contact, the circle expands into a square card that previews the incoming message text.

This layout looks almost identical to the pinned conversations grid on Apple iMessage, which iPhone users have had for years. While it gives the Android inbox a cleaner, modern look, it takes up more vertical screen space on mobile displays.

The Six-Chat Cap Problem

The main issue lies in the strict cap. For users in India and globally who manage separate family groups, office threads, OTP updates, and personal chats, 20 pinned chats provided ample flexibility. Dropping the ceiling to six forces users to constantly unpin active threads.

For comparison, Apple iMessage allows up to nine pinned contacts. Google previously increased its pin limit over time from three to five, then 10, and finally 20. Moving back down to six represents an unexpected step backward in functional capacity.

Because this design exists only in open beta, Google could adjust the limit or provide a horizontal scrolling carousel before pushing the update to the stable Android channel.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the new pinned chat limit in Google Messages beta?

A1. The new beta update caps pinned chats at six conversations, down from the previous limit of 20.

Q2. How do pinned chats look in the new update?

A2. Pinned contacts appear as large circular profile photos at the top of the screen and shift into preview squares when a new text arrives.

Q3. Has this feature rolled out to all Android users in India?

A3. No, the redesign is currently active only in select beta versions of Google Messages and has not rolled out to the stable channel.

Q4. How many chats can you pin on Apple iMessage?

A4. Apple iMessage allows users to pin up to nine individual or group conversations at the top of the app.

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Vishal Jain
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With a Bachelor in Computer Application from VTU and 10 years of experience, Vishal's comprehensive reviews help readers navigate new software and apps. His insights are often cited in software development conferences. His hands-on approach and detailed analysis help readers make informed decisions about the tools they use daily.
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