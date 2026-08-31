News

Apple Prepares Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 with Continuous Heart Tracking and New Ceramic Finish

Apple Watch Series 12 and Watch Ultra 4 details reveal always-on heart tracking, a redesigned health dashboard, and a ceramic case option.

By Gauri
4 Min Read
Apple Prepares Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 with Continuous Heart Tracking and New Ceramic Finish

Apple plans to introduce continuous heart rate monitoring and a redesigned fitness dashboard on the upcoming Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 at its hardware event on September 9. The new models expand daily health tracking by gathering sensor readings throughout the entire day rather than limiting high-frequency checks to active workouts. Apple is also testing a return of the ceramic case option for the Series 12, offering the casing in white and dark grey options alongside updated processors and sensors.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Always-on heart rate monitoring records heart metrics continuously throughout the day.
  • A redesigned health dashboard provides whole-day recovery and wellness summaries similar to dedicated fitness trackers.
  • The Apple Watch Series 12 adds a ceramic case choice in white and dark grey finishes.
  • Apple Watch Ultra 4 includes upgraded internal sensors and a faster system processor.
  • The formal launch takes place on September 9 alongside new iPhone models.

Apple Prepares Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4

Continuous Health Tracking and Interface Overhaul

Current Apple Watch models check pulse rates at set intervals during idle periods and switch to continuous readings only when users start a workout. The Series 12 and Ultra 4 change this method by collecting heart rate measurements all day. This provides a detailed look at how daily stress, rest, and routine movement affect the human body.

Apple is also revamping its watch fitness dashboard. The update unifies separate metrics like sleep, activity, and heart variance into one simple overview. This format gives buyers in India and global markets a clearer view of physical readiness, matching platforms like Whoop and Oura without requiring extra paid subscriptions.

Ceramic Build and Hardware Upgrades

Apple is bringing back a ceramic build for the Series 12. The ceramic exterior provides high scratch resistance and will arrive in white and dark grey colors. Standard aluminium and titanium versions will also stay in the lineup with refreshed wristband colors.

The Apple Watch Ultra 4 targets athletes, hikers, and endurance users. Reports indicate Apple has increased the internal sensor package inside the Ultra 4 to collect more precise physiological readings. Both smartwatches will run on a new processor that speeds up on-device tasks and improves battery management during continuous tracking.

The launch event is set for September 9, with Indian retail availability expected shortly after the global announcement.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. When will Apple launch the Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4?

A1. Apple plans to present both smartwatches at its product event on September 9.

Q2. What is the biggest new health feature on the Apple Watch Series 12?

A2. The main upgrade is continuous, always-on heart rate tracking throughout the day, rather than periodic spot checks.

Q3. Will the Apple Watch Series 12 come in ceramic?

A3. Yes, Apple is testing a ceramic case option for the Series 12 in white and dark grey finishes.

Q4. What updates are coming to the Apple Watch Ultra 4?

A4. The Ultra 4 gains continuous health tracking, upgraded internal sensors, and a faster processor.

Lexus India Launches All-New ES 350h Hybrid Sedan Starting at Rs 66.10 Lakh
OpenClaw 2.0 Moves Session Storage to SQLite and Adds Multi-User Workspaces
NPCI Plans UPI AutoPay Portability to Let Users Move Recurring Payments Across Apps
Netflix Changes Video Game Strategy and Shifts Focus to Broad Entertainment IP
OpenAI Cuts Model Access for Coding App Cursor Following SpaceX Acquisition
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGauri
Follow:
Gauri, a graduate in Computer Applications from MDU, Rohtak, and a tech journalist for 4 years, excels in covering diverse tech topics. Her contributions have been integral in earning Tech Bharat a spot in the top tech news sources list last year. Gauri is known for her clear, informative writing style and her ability to explain complex concepts in an accessible manner.
Previous Article OpenClaw 2.0 Moves Session Storage to SQLite and Adds Multi-User Workspaces OpenClaw 2.0 Moves Session Storage to SQLite and Adds Multi-User Workspaces
Next Article Lexus India Launches All-New ES 350h Hybrid Sedan Starting at Rs 66.10 Lakh Lexus India Launches All-New ES 350h Hybrid Sedan Starting at Rs 66.10 Lakh
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Follow us on Google News

https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqKAgKIiJDQklTRXdnTWFnOEtEWEJqTFhSaFlteGxkQzVqYjIwb0FBUAE?hl=en-IN&gl=IN&ceid=IN:en

Latest Reviews

asus zenbook s144 161408 scaled
ASUS Zenbook S14 OLED UX5406AA Review: Delivers Strong Battery Life and Premium Portability
asus vivobook 192447 scaled
ASUS Vivobook 14 X1407AA Review – Everyday Performance and Practical Hardware for Indian Users
asus zenbook duo 20260801 190343 scaled
ASUS Dual Screen Zenbook Duo UX8407AA Laptop Review – You haven’t seen anything like this before!
GadgetShieldZ Galaxy S26 Ultra Skins Review
GadgetShieldZ Galaxy S26 Ultra Skins Review: Best Premium Skin for Samsung?
Realme Buds T500 Pro
Realme Buds T500 Pro Review: Does the 50dB Noise Cancellation Block Traffic?

Latest News

Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 Bring Faster Chips and Health Upgrades Ahead of September Launch
Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 Bring Faster Chips and Health Upgrades Ahead of September Launch
By Vishal Jain
Vodafone Idea Reaches Eight Year Milestone With Network Expansion And Operational Turnaround
Vodafone Idea Reaches Eight Year Milestone With Network Expansion And Operational Turnaround
By Mahak Aggarwal
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 KB5120998 update with movable taskbar and refreshed Start menu
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 KB5120998 update with movable taskbar and refreshed Start menu
By Shweta Bansal
Google Adds Expert Intelligence Feature to Help Readers Analyse E-Books in Gemini Notebook
Google Adds Expert Intelligence Feature to Help Readers Analyse E-Books in Gemini Notebook
By Aditi Sharma
Mahindra Expands Battery as a Service Scheme to Full Electric SUV Lineup
Mahindra Expands Battery as a Service Scheme to Full Electric SUV Lineup
By Vishal Jain
Google Launches Fitbit Air Special Edition Pokemon Sleep Tracker
Google Launches Fitbit Air Special Edition Pokémon Sleep Tracker
By Aditi Sharma

You Might also Like