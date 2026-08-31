Apple Prepares Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 with Continuous Heart Tracking and New Ceramic Finish

Apple plans to introduce continuous heart rate monitoring and a redesigned fitness dashboard on the upcoming Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 at its hardware event on September 9. The new models expand daily health tracking by gathering sensor readings throughout the entire day rather than limiting high-frequency checks to active workouts. Apple is also testing a return of the ceramic case option for the Series 12, offering the casing in white and dark grey options alongside updated processors and sensors.

Key Takeaways

Always-on heart rate monitoring records heart metrics continuously throughout the day.

A redesigned health dashboard provides whole-day recovery and wellness summaries similar to dedicated fitness trackers.

The Apple Watch Series 12 adds a ceramic case choice in white and dark grey finishes.

Apple Watch Ultra 4 includes upgraded internal sensors and a faster system processor.

The formal launch takes place on September 9 alongside new iPhone models.

Continuous Health Tracking and Interface Overhaul

Current Apple Watch models check pulse rates at set intervals during idle periods and switch to continuous readings only when users start a workout. The Series 12 and Ultra 4 change this method by collecting heart rate measurements all day. This provides a detailed look at how daily stress, rest, and routine movement affect the human body.

Apple is also revamping its watch fitness dashboard. The update unifies separate metrics like sleep, activity, and heart variance into one simple overview. This format gives buyers in India and global markets a clearer view of physical readiness, matching platforms like Whoop and Oura without requiring extra paid subscriptions.

Ceramic Build and Hardware Upgrades

Apple is bringing back a ceramic build for the Series 12. The ceramic exterior provides high scratch resistance and will arrive in white and dark grey colors. Standard aluminium and titanium versions will also stay in the lineup with refreshed wristband colors.

The Apple Watch Ultra 4 targets athletes, hikers, and endurance users. Reports indicate Apple has increased the internal sensor package inside the Ultra 4 to collect more precise physiological readings. Both smartwatches will run on a new processor that speeds up on-device tasks and improves battery management during continuous tracking.

The launch event is set for September 9, with Indian retail availability expected shortly after the global announcement.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. When will Apple launch the Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4?

A1. Apple plans to present both smartwatches at its product event on September 9.

Q2. What is the biggest new health feature on the Apple Watch Series 12?

A2. The main upgrade is continuous, always-on heart rate tracking throughout the day, rather than periodic spot checks.

Q3. Will the Apple Watch Series 12 come in ceramic?

A3. Yes, Apple is testing a ceramic case option for the Series 12 in white and dark grey finishes.

Q4. What updates are coming to the Apple Watch Ultra 4?

A4. The Ultra 4 gains continuous health tracking, upgraded internal sensors, and a faster processor.