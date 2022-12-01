Internet Peering vs Virtual Private Network

Browsing the internet is a common pastime that can be essential for work or studies. Gaming has introduced elements of internet browsing for puzzle solutions, guides, and Easter eggs that players will want to have on hand if need be. With this connection, is it best to use internet peering services to streamline the information or is it better to browse on a virtual private network?

In this article, we’ll discuss the differences between the two connections and the benefits of both, so that you can make an educated decision for yourself.

What is the difference?

The difference between the two is that internet peering, also known as network peering, is a connection between two IP networks that allows users to streamline the sharing of information, sometimes without connecting via the internet. Users can connect privately or publicly using an internet exchange point (IXP).

A virtual private network, or VPN, acts as a stronger incognito mode. Instead of only protecting your information from those who access your device, a VPN keeps you secure while you browse online by encrypting your data. This prevents users and the internet from seeing what you’re doing and tracking down your exact location. In short, a VPN provides more privacy while you browse.

Both have benefits that can improve your experience while using your device, but what are they?

Benefits of Internet Peering

Instead of paying for your own bandwidth, you can save money by sharing with someone else via internet peering. This allows you to cut the middle-man out of the equation as you work, sharing the same connection with a friend or coworker when needed. There’s also greater control over the traffic, ensuring that a packet loss or other technical issue doesn’t leave you vulnerable on the internet.

By being connected to another user, you share some of the digital weight while you work. You know that your connection is secure without having to pay for a third-party provider across multiple platforms.

This is also a form of cyber securityby limiting the traffic to only connected peers instead of a connection that transcends those peers, such as the internet. The benefits of internet peering, or network peering, enable users to decide how they want their data handled.

Benefits of Virtual Private Network

A VPN masks your identity online more than incognito mode can. A VPN tells your browser and other websites that you’re logged in from a different location than you actually are, granting you more privacy as you browse. This increases your cyber security by encrypting data on your account as you search the web.

Additionally, several coverage options can work to your benefit, granting you more VPN usage for longer periods. Whether you’re at home or work, a VPN protects your data from being exposed, allowing you to browse safely without being tracked.

A VPN, when set accordingly, can access geo-locked content. This means that if a movie or game is blocked in one country, you can bypass the restriction by setting your VPN to an approved country to gain access. With a VPN the world is at your fingertips.

The Bottom Line

Cyber security is the priority. There are different ways to keep yourself safe when using your computer, via internet peering or virtual private networks. How you browse is up to you, but knowing what your options are greatly impacts which you choose. No matter how you choose to secure your PC, the important thing is that your privacy is protected from any threats to your device. Don’t wait to protect yourself!