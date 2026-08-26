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GrapheneOS Expands Beyond Google Pixel to Support Motorola Flagships in 2027

GrapheneOS will launch on premium Motorola slab and Razr foldable phones starting in 2027 with seven years of software support.

Vishal Jain
By Vishal Jain
4 Min Read
GrapheneOS Expands Beyond Google Pixel to Support Motorola Flagships in 2027

GrapheneOS, the privacy-focused open-source mobile operating system, plans to support high-end Motorola smartphones starting in 2027. The GrapheneOS Foundation confirmed through public updates that the project will initially target a standard slab-style Motorola flagship model before expanding to flip and fold devices such as the Motorola Razr Ultra and Razr Fold. This development ends the long-standing hardware exclusivity of GrapheneOS on Google Pixel devices, bringing hardened Android security to premium hardware running Qualcomm Snapdragon chips.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • GrapheneOS will officially expand to select Motorola flagship devices starting in 2027.
  • Initial development targets a traditional non-folding phone, with Razr Fold and Razr Ultra foldables following later.
  • Supported devices will receive seven years of operating system and security updates.
  • Existing 2026 Motorola phones will not receive official support due to hardware limitations.
  • Motorola engineers will provide official firmware and direct driver access to aid system development.

GrapheneOS Expands Beyond Google Pixel to Support MotorolaGrapheneOS Expands Beyond Google Pixel to Support Motorola

Hardware Security and Chipset Requirements

The Canadian non-profit developer explained that current 2026 Motorola models, including the Motorola Signature and current Razr editions, came close to meeting project criteria. However, those phones lack mature hardware Memory Tagging Extensions (MTE) and complete secure element isolation.

The GrapheneOS team expects next-generation Qualcomm processors, including the upcoming Snapdragon flagship platform, to meet these strict hardware defenses. The supported Motorola handsets will feature reset-attack protection for firmware boot modes, USB-C port hardware protection, and base builds built on Linux 6.18 LTS.

Because these security layers require specific microchip protections, users cannot expect GrapheneOS to run on cheaper Motorola budget phones right away. The foundation stated that cheaper phones often feature shorter support cycles and basic chipsets that lack required memory protections.

Direct Engineering Partnership

Unlike the typical custom ROM process where third-party developers reverse-engineer drivers, Motorola is directly assisting the porting effort. Motorola will supply the necessary board support packages, drivers, and low-level firmware directly to the development team.

Motorola also agreed to supply seven years of full software and driver updates for these compatible flagships. When sold in stores, the handsets will ship with standard Motorola software, but users will have the freedom to unlock the bootloader and flash GrapheneOS using standard web installation tools.

Future of Google Pixel Support

The Foundation confirmed it will maintain support for Google Pixel phones, including the Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro Fold. However, changes in Android 16 that removed Pixel device support trees from open-source repositories have made Google devices harder to maintain quickly. The partnership with Motorola gives privacy-conscious smartphone buyers a distinct hardware choice away from Google hardware.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. When will the first Motorola phone with GrapheneOS support become available?

A1. The GrapheneOS Foundation expects to release official builds for compatible Motorola flagship phones during 2027.

Q2. Can I install GrapheneOS on my current 2026 Motorola phone?

A2. No, current models lack the required hardware memory tagging features and secure element controls needed by the operating system.

Q3. Will GrapheneOS drop support for Google Pixel devices?

A3. No, Pixel devices will continue to receive software updates alongside the new Motorola lineup.

Q4. How long will Motorola provide software support for these devices?

A4. Motorola and GrapheneOS agreed on a seven-year support lifecycle for compatible flagship phones.

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Vishal Jain
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With a Bachelor in Computer Application from VTU and 10 years of experience, Vishal's comprehensive reviews help readers navigate new software and apps. His insights are often cited in software development conferences. His hands-on approach and detailed analysis help readers make informed decisions about the tools they use daily.
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