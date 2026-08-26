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Apple Schedules September 9 Event for New iPhone Lineup Under New Chief Executive John Ternus

Apple sets its September 9 event at Apple Park to debut the iPhone 18 Pro series and its first foldable phone under new CEO John Ternus.

By Aditi Sharma
4 Min Read
Apple Schedules September 9 Event for New iPhone Lineup Under New Chief Executive John Ternus

Apple will host its next product launch event on September 9 at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, where the company plans to introduce its next generation of premium smartphones. The keynote marks the first major public presentation led by John Ternus since taking over as chief executive officer on September 1, following Tim Cook’s transition to the role of executive chairman. The event, themed “Surprise and shine,” will stream live across Apple platforms and YouTube starting at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (10:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time).

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Apple will host its product launch on September 9 at Apple Park in California.
  • John Ternus will lead his first keynote as chief executive officer after succeeding Tim Cook.
  • The company plans to introduce the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and a book-style foldable iPhone Ultra.
  • The standard iPhone 18 base models will launch separately in early 2027.
  • The live broadcast starts at 10:30 p.m. IST for viewers in India.

Apple Schedules September 9 Event

Leadership Shift at Apple

John Ternus, formerly the senior vice president of hardware engineering at Apple, officially takes the top post after managing engineering teams for key hardware lines including the iPad, Mac, and iPhone. Tim Cook, who led Apple as chief executive since August 2011, will continue serving as executive chairman. The leadership change comes during an important product transition cycle as Apple expands into foldable form factors.

Expected Hardware Announcements

Industry reports indicate Apple will split its annual smartphone release cycle. The September 9 presentation will focus on the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and a foldable phone named the iPhone Ultra. The entry-level iPhone 18 and a second-generation iPhone Air will debut later in 2027.

The iPhone 18 Pro lineup will run on Apple’s next A20 Pro processor, built on a 2-nanometer fabrication process. The iPhone 18 Pro Max will feature an upgraded 48-megapixel main camera sensor with variable aperture, allowing users to manually adjust depth of field.

The foldable iPhone Ultra features an inward-folding display measuring approximately 7.6 to 7.8 inches when unfolded, alongside an outer screen measuring 5.3 to 5.5 inches. Both displays will support 120Hz ProMotion refresh rates. The foldable model uses a custom hinge mechanism to minimize crease visibility and retain a slim profile.

Pricing Expectations and Market Context

The iPhone 18 Pro models will likely see a minor price bump over the previous generation, which started at Rs 1,34,900 in India. The foldable iPhone Ultra represents a distinct pricing tier, with industry projections estimating a starting price near $2,000 (roughly Rs 1,90,000 before local import taxes). Research firm IDC estimates that entry into foldables will boost global foldable shipments this year, positioning Apple directly against established alternatives like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. When is the Apple iPhone launch event scheduled?

A1. The event takes place on September 9, 2026, streaming live from Apple Park in California at 10:30 p.m. IST.

Q2. Who is the new CEO of Apple?

A2. John Ternus is the new chief executive officer of Apple, taking over from Tim Cook on September 1, 2026.

Q3. Which devices will Apple announce at the September 9 event?

A3. Apple will present the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the foldable iPhone Ultra.

Q4. Where can users in India watch the Apple keynote?

A4. Viewers can watch the official live broadcast on Apple’s website, the Apple TV app, and the official Apple YouTube channel.

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ByAditi Sharma
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Aditi holds a Masters in Science degree from Rajasthan University and has 7 years under her belt. Her forward-thinking articles on future tech trends are a staple at annual tech innovation summits. Her passion for new tech trends ensures that our readers are always informed about the next big thing.
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