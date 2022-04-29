Exclusive Interaction with CTO & Co-founder of AjvaFintech, Mr. Sreeram Melarkode

We got a chance to sit with the CTO & Co-founder of AjvaFintech, Mr. Sreeram Melarkode, and discuss his venture and the MSME segment as a whole. You can read the full interview here:

What are the technologies in use at your venture?

eMSME plans to service the MSME segment, where the Micro category is an overwhelming majority but is largely underserved from a technology platform perspective. Our focus is to make secure and stable platforms easily available to this segment. Under the hood, we have robust and sophisticated cloud-native technologies, where we harness structured and unstructured data to aid the simplification of the MSMEs’ compliance processes. This will be delivered as a mobile-first interface to our target segment.

What are the buzzwords that it comprises of?

Technology usage in the MSME space is fairly nascent. This is both a problem as well as an opportunity. We look at this as an opportunity to help MSME clients leapfrog the desktop-based digitisation phase to directly land our services in their palms using PWA or Progressive Web Application. This will make our platform interface independent, while providing the benefits of an app to clients comfortable with it. This will be backed by our technology superstructure built upon hyper-automation. We are also building the bases for running AI over our Data Lake.

How are you using technology to define your product?

The services in our space are largely manual at the moment. We are using technology to digitise these processes, and move to a phy-gital mode. Over time we should be able to convert these services to completely digital modes.

What kind of tech platforms or tools are you using?

Besides the points mentioned in question 1 above, we are using state-of-the-art collaboration suites internally. These help us imagine, quickly develop and test prototypes. Since many of our products are greenfield, we naturally use CI/CD platforms to enable quick turnarounds.

When you say inclusion and you serve your clients with advanced technology at an affordable cost, what technologies do you mean?

