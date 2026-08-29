Google Adds Expert Intelligence Feature to Help Readers Analyse E-Books in Gemini Notebook

Google has introduced a feature called Expert Intelligence for its Gemini Notebook research tool, allowing users to import and analyse eligible digital books purchased through Google Play Books. The tool, formerly known as NotebookLM, lets readers directly question book contents, create study quizzes, generate audio summaries, and build visual infographics based strictly on the text. This update applies to more than 100,000 titles from major publishing houses, creating an interactive study space for students and casual readers alike.

Key Takeaways

Google users can now link purchased Google Play Books directly to Gemini Notebook for grounded study and research.

The launch includes over 100,000 titles from publishers like Penguin Random House, Macmillan, O’Reilly Media, and Bloomsbury.

Users can create custom study materials, including audio discussions, quizzes, and infographics from their books.

Access remains tied to verified book purchases, protecting copyright for authors and publishing partners.

How Expert Intelligence Works

The system connects a user’s Google Play Books digital library to Gemini Notebook. When a reader opens a supported title inside a notebook, the AI reads the text as an isolated source. Rather than relying on generic web data, every answer, summary, or reference points directly back to page citations in that specific book.

Readers can combine book material with their personal study notes. For example, a college student preparing for exams can upload class notes and compare them with an assigned textbook in the same workspace. Similarly, professionals can review management guides alongside internal meeting records to prepare team review sessions.

Publisher Partnerships and Copyright Protections

Google built the platform in direct partnership with global publishers, including Bloomsbury, Macmillan Publishers, Penguin Random House, De Gruyter Brill, Johns Hopkins University Press, and O’Reilly Media.

To protect author royalties, the tool only works with titles that users legally own in Google Play Books. Compatible books display an “Available for Gemini Notebook” tag in the store catalog. If a user shares a notebook with a classmate or colleague, the other person must also buy the title on Google Play Books to query the underlying text. More than 15 bestselling authors, including Steven Pinker and Michael Pollan, also built pre-made notebooks that include extra study material and commentary.

Future Expansion Plans

Google plans to expand Expert Intelligence beyond standard retail books. The company confirmed upcoming support for academic textbooks, third-party subscription databases, and industry market reports.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is Expert Intelligence in Gemini Notebook?

A1. It is a feature from Google that lets users load purchased digital books from Google Play Books into Gemini Notebook to ask questions, produce study summaries, and generate audio overviews.

Q2. Do I need to buy the books on Google Play Books to use this feature?

A2. Yes. You must purchase eligible titles through Google Play Books to add them as research sources inside Gemini Notebook.

Q3. Can I use this feature on any e-book?

A3. No. The feature currently works with over 100,000 participating titles marked as available for Gemini Notebook in the Google Play store.

Q4. Does the AI train on my purchased books or private notes?

A4. Google states that Gemini Notebook keeps personal user data and added documents private, using them only to answer specific queries inside your workspace.