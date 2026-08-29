News

Google Adds Expert Intelligence Feature to Help Readers Analyse E-Books in Gemini Notebook

Google rolls out Expert Intelligence in Gemini Notebook, letting users analyse over 100,000 purchased Google Play Books with custom AI tools.

By Aditi Sharma
4 Min Read
Google Adds Expert Intelligence Feature to Help Readers Analyse E-Books in Gemini Notebook

Google has introduced a feature called Expert Intelligence for its Gemini Notebook research tool, allowing users to import and analyse eligible digital books purchased through Google Play Books. The tool, formerly known as NotebookLM, lets readers directly question book contents, create study quizzes, generate audio summaries, and build visual infographics based strictly on the text. This update applies to more than 100,000 titles from major publishing houses, creating an interactive study space for students and casual readers alike.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Google users can now link purchased Google Play Books directly to Gemini Notebook for grounded study and research.
  • The launch includes over 100,000 titles from publishers like Penguin Random House, Macmillan, O’Reilly Media, and Bloomsbury.
  • Users can create custom study materials, including audio discussions, quizzes, and infographics from their books.
  • Access remains tied to verified book purchases, protecting copyright for authors and publishing partners.

How Expert Intelligence Works

The system connects a user’s Google Play Books digital library to Gemini Notebook. When a reader opens a supported title inside a notebook, the AI reads the text as an isolated source. Rather than relying on generic web data, every answer, summary, or reference points directly back to page citations in that specific book.

Readers can combine book material with their personal study notes. For example, a college student preparing for exams can upload class notes and compare them with an assigned textbook in the same workspace. Similarly, professionals can review management guides alongside internal meeting records to prepare team review sessions.

Google built the platform in direct partnership with global publishers, including Bloomsbury, Macmillan Publishers, Penguin Random House, De Gruyter Brill, Johns Hopkins University Press, and O’Reilly Media.

To protect author royalties, the tool only works with titles that users legally own in Google Play Books. Compatible books display an “Available for Gemini Notebook” tag in the store catalog. If a user shares a notebook with a classmate or colleague, the other person must also buy the title on Google Play Books to query the underlying text. More than 15 bestselling authors, including Steven Pinker and Michael Pollan, also built pre-made notebooks that include extra study material and commentary.

Future Expansion Plans

Google plans to expand Expert Intelligence beyond standard retail books. The company confirmed upcoming support for academic textbooks, third-party subscription databases, and industry market reports.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is Expert Intelligence in Gemini Notebook?

A1. It is a feature from Google that lets users load purchased digital books from Google Play Books into Gemini Notebook to ask questions, produce study summaries, and generate audio overviews.

Q2. Do I need to buy the books on Google Play Books to use this feature?

A2. Yes. You must purchase eligible titles through Google Play Books to add them as research sources inside Gemini Notebook.

Q3. Can I use this feature on any e-book?

A3. No. The feature currently works with over 100,000 participating titles marked as available for Gemini Notebook in the Google Play store.

Q4. Does the AI train on my purchased books or private notes?

A4. Google states that Gemini Notebook keeps personal user data and added documents private, using them only to answer specific queries inside your workspace.

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 KB5120998 update with movable taskbar and refreshed Start menu
Mahindra Expands Battery as a Service Scheme to Full Electric SUV Lineup
Google Launches Fitbit Air Special Edition Pokémon Sleep Tracker
Samsung Launches Galaxy S26 FE with One UI 9 and Upgraded Camera Features
Smart Tech Devices Lead Festive Gifting Trends for Raksha Bandhan
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByAditi Sharma
Follow:
Aditi holds a Masters in Science degree from Rajasthan University and has 7 years under her belt. Her forward-thinking articles on future tech trends are a staple at annual tech innovation summits. Her passion for new tech trends ensures that our readers are always informed about the next big thing.
Previous Article Mahindra Expands Battery as a Service Scheme to Full Electric SUV Lineup Mahindra Expands Battery as a Service Scheme to Full Electric SUV Lineup
Next Article Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 KB5120998 update with movable taskbar and refreshed Start menu Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 KB5120998 update with movable taskbar and refreshed Start menu
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Follow us on Google News

https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqKAgKIiJDQklTRXdnTWFnOEtEWEJqTFhSaFlteGxkQzVqYjIwb0FBUAE?hl=en-IN&gl=IN&ceid=IN:en

Latest Reviews

asus zenbook s144 161408 scaled
ASUS Zenbook S14 OLED UX5406AA Review: Delivers Strong Battery Life and Premium Portability
asus vivobook 192447 scaled
ASUS Vivobook 14 X1407AA Review – Everyday Performance and Practical Hardware for Indian Users
asus zenbook duo 20260801 190343 scaled
ASUS Dual Screen Zenbook Duo UX8407AA Laptop Review – You haven’t seen anything like this before!
GadgetShieldZ Galaxy S26 Ultra Skins Review
GadgetShieldZ Galaxy S26 Ultra Skins Review: Best Premium Skin for Samsung?
Realme Buds T500 Pro
Realme Buds T500 Pro Review: Does the 50dB Noise Cancellation Block Traffic?

Latest News

Samsung Launches P9 and P7 Portable SSDs With USB4 Support in India
Samsung Launches P9 and P7 Portable SSDs With USB4 Support in India
By Mahak Aggarwal
OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Ads in India Starting at INR 725 Daily Budget
OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Ads in India Starting at INR 725 Daily Budget
By Aditi Sharma
Adobe Partners with Seven Indian States to Provide Free Access to Adobe Express for 7.8 Million Students and Teachers
Adobe Partners with Seven Indian States to Provide Free Access to Adobe Express for 7.8 Million Students and Teachers
By Aditi Sharma
Boltt Sets Up Over 250 Service Centers Across India Ahead of Smartphone Launch
Boltt Sets Up Over 250 Service Centers Across India Ahead of Smartphone Launch
By Lakshmi Narayanan
Haier Launches Mini LED M70 Series Smart TVs in India Starting at Rs 39,190
Haier Launches Mini LED M70 Series Smart TVs in India Starting at Rs 39,190
By Shweta Bansal
Samsung TV Plus Expands Free Streaming Catalog to 200 Channels in India
Samsung TV Plus Expands Free Streaming Catalog to 200 Channels in India
By Gauri

You Might also Like