Apple has finally announced its online retail store in India is all set to be a reality come September 23. On offer is the entire suite of Apple products, including the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, along with almost everything that the company produces. Apple also stated they would be offering all the latest products, including the all new iPad Air and iPad launched just days back.

Among the other facilities that the Apple online store in India will be producing includes product customizations and packaging and even counseling sessions to guide new users to be comfortable with their purchases. Apple said they would offer free 30-min counseling services where local Apple experts will be attending any queries that the buyers may have with their device.

We know how important it is for our customers to stay in touch with those they love and the world around them. We can’t wait to connect with our customers and expand support in India with the Apple Store online on September 23! 🇮🇳https://t.co/UjR31jzEaY — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 18, 2020

Buyers will also have direct customer support as well, where online support is going to be available in English while support via phone will be available both in Hindi and English. Buyers will also have extensive customization options with the Mac range of high performance laptops Apple offers. That way, buyers can order a Mac having the exact specification they want.

What’s more, buyers will also have the option to get personalized messages engraved on their purchases. With the iPad and Apple Pencil, buyers can get messages engraved in English. With the AirPod, buyers will be able to engrave emojis and texts in several regional languages such as well which includes as Bengali, Tamil, Telegu, Kannada, Gujarati, and Marathi, besides English and Hindi as well.

For delivery, Apple has tied up with Blue Dart to get the products delivered. Apple said all products will be delivered free within 24 to 72 hours, depending on the delivery location. Delivery time will also get affected owing to local restrictions that might be applicable due to the pandemic. However, the company has said it is going to be contactless delivery and will cover 13000 pin codes throughout the country. Cash on delivery will not be an option, though, given the ongoing pandemic.

Buyers will also be able to avail of all financing and EMI options available on Apple Stores, including trade-in programs. For students, there are going to be discounts available on Mac and iPad, along with select accessories and Apple Care+ service.

Meanwhile, the first offline Apple Store in India is likely to come up in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai and is believed to be a reality sometime next year.