Apart from iOS14, the other big software announcement Apple made during the event happens to be the launch of iPadOS14 meant for use exclusively on iPad devices.

Also, much like iOS14, the latest iPadOS14 also comes with a host of new features which include smart editing gesture controls. For instance, you only need to circle a word to select it or touching and holding between words with you Apple Pencil to add space.

These apart, iPadOS 14 will be getting all the features available with iOS 14, which includes better privacy controls, enhanced Messages app and Apple Map application and so on. Plus, you also get the App Library and Widgets as well, to name just a few.

Meanwhile, here is the list of iPad devices that are compatible with iPadOS 14.

Launched on 2020:

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)



Launched on 2018:

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)



Launched in 2017:

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)



Launched in 2015:

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)



Launched in 2020:

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)



Launched in 2018:

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)



Launched in 2017:

iPad Pro 10.5-inch



Launched in 2015:

iPad Pro 9.7-inch



Launched in 2019:

iPad (7th generation)



Launched in 2018:

iPad (6th generation)



Launched in 2017:

iPad (5th generation)



Launched in 2019:

iPad mini (5th generation)



Launched in 2015:

iPad mini 4



Launched in 2019:

iPad Air (3rd generation)



Launched in 2017: