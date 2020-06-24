Apple launched the new iOS 14 during the WWDC event. The latest iteration of its mobile operating system comes with a host of new features and enhancements along with the usual bug fixes. Among the more advanced features that iOS14 comes with include Group FaceTime, Screen Time, High-Tech Augmented Reality Experiences With ARKit 2, Measure App and so on.

These apart, there have been a number of enhancements introduced to the camera and Photo App as well apart from better privacy controls and improvements to Apple Maps. All in all, iOS 14 happens to be the most updated version of the Apple operating system and is the one that most will like to have on their iPhone devices.

That said, not all iPhone models may be able to run the latest iOS version. Mentioned here is the list of iPhone devices compatible with iOS 14.

Launched in 2020:

iPhone SE 2020

Launched in 2019:

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11

Launched in 2018:

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XR

Launched in 2017:

iPhone X

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 8

Launched in 2016:

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone SE (1st generation)

Launched in 2015:

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 6s

If your device is listed above, you should be receiving a notification with the option to upgrade to iOS 14. Else, you can also check manually and see if the download option is available in your region.