Apple launched the new iOS 14 during the WWDC event. The latest iteration of its mobile operating system comes with a host of new features and enhancements along with the usual bug fixes. Among the more advanced features that iOS14 comes with include Group FaceTime, Screen Time, High-Tech Augmented Reality Experiences With ARKit 2, Measure App and so on.
These apart, there have been a number of enhancements introduced to the camera and Photo App as well apart from better privacy controls and improvements to Apple Maps. All in all, iOS 14 happens to be the most updated version of the Apple operating system and is the one that most will like to have on their iPhone devices.
That said, not all iPhone models may be able to run the latest iOS version. Mentioned here is the list of iPhone devices compatible with iOS 14.
Launched in 2020:
- iPhone SE 2020
Launched in 2019:
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11
Launched in 2018:
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XR
Launched in 2017:
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone 8
Launched in 2016:
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 7
- iPhone SE (1st generation)
Launched in 2015:
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPhone 6s
If your device is listed above, you should be receiving a notification with the option to upgrade to iOS 14. Else, you can also check manually and see if the download option is available in your region.