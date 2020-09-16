Apple launched the new Apple Watch Series 6 during its Time Flies event on September 15. However, while the new Watch Series 6 was expected, the launch of the new Watch SE came as a bit of a surprise. As it is with SE badged iPhones, the new Watch SE stands for affordability and starts at Rs. 29,900. In comparison, the flagship Watch Series 6 comes for a cool Rs. 40,900 starting price.

Apple Watch Series 6

Despite their price differences, the Watch 6 and Watch SE have the same basic design and looks. That includes the same 40 mm and 44 mm size options and Retina displays for both the smartwatches having a resolution of 368 x 448 pixels. Both the wearable has water resistance up to a depth of 50 meters. However, the one thing here that sets the Watch 6 apart is its always-on display.

The Watch 6 also comes with the more powerful S6 SoC which Apple is claiming will provide for a 20 percent jump in performance than the S5. The Watch 6 also comes with the U1 ultra wideband chip and is the first Apple Watch to be so equipped. Battery life is a quite commendable 18 hours though it still falls short of full-day battery life.

Coming to its features, there are a plethora of ways the new Watch 6 can be your perfect health guide. That includes the ECG monitor along with the ability to measure blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) levels. The SpO2 sensor works simply by keeping a tab on the colour of the blood, which in turn indicates the oxygen present in the blood.

These apart, there are the fall detection and noise monitoring features as well. Further, Watch 6 also comes with an always-on altimeter that can detect elevation in real time. The Watch 6 runs the latest WatchOS 7 right out of the box.

As for colour options and finish, Watch 6 comes in aluminium, stainless steel, and titanium. Colour options with the aluminium Watch 6 include blue, gold, red, silver, and space grey. With the stainless steel model, you have colour options of gold, new graphite, and silver while the titanium model comes in colour options of natural titanium and space black.

Price starts at Rs. 40,990 for the GPS version while the GPS + Cellular model starts at Rs. 49,900.

Apple Watch SE

The Watch SE comes powered by the S5 SoC from the Watch 5. While it still is a very capable processor, it is 20 percent slower than the S6, and hence, apps will start 20 percent slower than the Watch 6 powered by the S6 chip. Battery life is going to be the same 18 hours as that of Watch 6.

The Watch SE, however, comes with a second generation heart rate sensor along with fall detection and noise monitoring feature. Then there is a biometric altimeter for real time elevation tracking at all times.

Another cost-cutting measure evident with the Watch SE is that it is available in only the aluminium finish with colour options of gold, silver, and space grey.

Price of the base Watch SE starts at Rs. 29,900 with in-built GPS while the GPS + Cellular model starts at Rs. 33,900.

Availability

Apple is yet to announce when the Watch 6 and Watch SE is going to reach markets but is likely to take place before Diwali.