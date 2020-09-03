Realme has launched the much awaited Realme 7 series in India, which comprises of the Realme 7 and the Realme 7 Pro smartphone devices. Also, with prices starting at Rs. 14,999, the new Realme 7 series is expected to set new standards, which includes TÜV Rheinland Smartphone Reliability Verification.

Realme 7:

Coming to individual specs, the new Realme 7 is the first smartphone in the world to feature the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset. The processor is also assisted by up to ARM Mali-G76 MC4 GPU for faster graphics processing. The phone is available in two versions – 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, while the next higher model comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

The front is dominated by a 6.5-inch full HD+ display having 20:9 aspect ratio. A 5000 mAh battery keeps everything moving and is backed by a 30W Dart fast charging. The phone comes with a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer, while user authentication is accomplished by a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone is available in colour options of Mist Blue and Mist White.

For imaging, the phone comes with a quad camera setup at the rear. That includes a 64 MP primary camera featuring Sony IMX682 sensor and is complemented by an 8 MP ultra wide-angle lens along with a pair of 2 MP sensors for monochrome photography and macro shooting. For selfies, there is the 16 MP camera at the front.

Realme 7 Pro:

The Realme 7 Pro comes powered by the Snapdragon 720G processor that works in conjugation with the Adreno 618 GPU. Also, as it is with Realme 7, the 7 Pro too comes in two variants, with both featuring the same 128 GB of storage. However, the base model comes with 6 gigs of LPDDR4x RAM while the next higher version features 8 gigs of it.

For optics, the phone comes with the same quad camera setup that includes a 64 MP primary camera having Sony IMX682 sensor. The difference here is that it features a 32 MP front shooter for better quality selfies. Another highlight of the phone is its in-screen fingerprint sensor, which sure is a novelty in the segment it is available in.

Power comes from a slightly smaller 4500 battery but is supported by a 65 W SuperDart Charge for quick energy top-ups. The display comprises of a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED panel that has a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. Colour options with the phone include Mirror Blue and Mirror White.

Price and availability:

The Realme 7 starts at Rs. 14,999 for the 6 GB + 64 GB model while the 8 GB + 128 GB model is priced Rs. 16,999. Sale starts September 10, 12 noon onwards from Flipkart and Realme.com.

With the Realme 7 Pro, price starts at Rs. 19,999 for the 6 GB + 128 GB model while the top-end 8 GB + 128 GB model is priced Rs. 21,999. The phone is going to be available on September 14, 12:00 onwards.

Sonic Electric toothbrush:

Realme has also introduced its Sonic Electric toothbrush in the country that comes with a LEBOND sonic motor that allows for 34,000 vibrations per minute. Another USP of the Sonic toothbrush is its Dupont bristles that boast of 99.9% antibacterial properties. The company is also claiming the electric toothbrush will last 90 days on a single charge. The Sonic electric toothbrush is priced Rs. 1,999 and will be available from September 10, 12 noon onwards from Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme Adventurer Luggage bag:

Among the other products the Chinese manufacturer also launched in the country include the Realme Adventurer Luggage bag and the Realme Tote bag. Adventurer bag boasts of a lightweight FlexiCube design and is made of Makrolon PolyCarbonate that Realme said is 40 percent stronger than ABS. Among the other highlights of the Adventurer bag include 36-Litre capacity, TSA approved lock, YKK fastening 360-degree 60-mm rotating wheels and aluminum-magnesium alloy handles. The bag is priced Rs. 2,999.

Realme Tote bag:

The tote bag boasts of a matte TPU build that makes it extremely durable and resistant to wear and tear. The bag has a capacity of 12 liters and comes with a 3.8 cm nylon belt for ease in carrying. Available in shades of black and white, the bag offers a bright and starry design inspired by the orbital planetary scheme, making it extremely alluring to the young and trendsetters. The tote bag is priced Rs. 999.

Both the Adventurer and Tote bags will be available from September 10, 12 noon onwards from Flipkart and Realme.com.