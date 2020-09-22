Asus today announced the launch of its ExpertBook brand of laptops, desktops, and All-in-One PCs in India. This marks the entry of the Taiwanese company in the Indian commercial PC market. Asus said each of the ExpertBook PCs has been optimized to suit the specific needs of entrepreneurs in the country and believes the technology advantage that the device brings along will allow for a qualitative push in the business segment in India.

ASUS ExpertBook P1 series

The Asus ExpertBook P1 series comprises of four laptops, namely P1545FA, P1510CJA, P1410CJA, and P1440FA. The laptops are available in both 14-inch and 15-inch form factors and stand for cutting-edge innovations and top-notch performance while still being competitive on the price front.

Powering the laptops is the 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, while a 44 Watt Hour battery keeps the lights on. Another positive with the laptops is that they conform to the 810G military grade standard for durability. The laptops also come with full sized keyboard while the 1.4 mm key travel allows for ease in operation. The 180-degree lay-flat hinge design adds to the laptop’s versatility.

Among the other features of the laptop, series include an HD camera as well as a fingerprint sensor integrated within the touchpad. The ExpertBook P1 range also comes with the NanoEdge display, which is another way to describe maximum screen space with the least external footprint. The NanoEdge display, however, does not apply to the P1440FA model.

Connectivity options with the P1 series of laptops include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, and a reversible USB 3.1 Type-C port. Other ports the laptops come with are USB2.0 Type-A ports, an HDMI output along with a microSD card slot to add more storage. Again, the P1440FA misses out on the reversible USB 3.1 port.

ASUSPRO ExpertCenter DesktopSeries

The desktop computers Asus launched today include the ASUSPRO ExpertCenter D8 (D840SA), ASUSPRO ExpertCenter D6 (D642MF), and the ASUSPRO ExpertCenter D3 (D340SMC).

One of the biggest advantages of the ASUSPRO ExpertCenter desktop series is that it is built using the company’s own motherboard that is known for reliability and quality, things that the company attributed to the use of 100 percent solid capacitors. The thermal design is such that the processor is able to function at its peak for a longer duration without the fans having to go hyper or too noisy. The desktop otherwise comes powered by the 9th Gen Intel Core vPro Processors and DDR4 memory that makes multitasking a breeze.

The desktops are also designed to allow for minimum downtime due to maintenance. For instance, accessing the drive-bay won’t require you to tinker with a myriad of different tools. The desktop chassis also offers enough space for a future upgrade by attaching additional memory, storage, or GPUs. The desktop can also connect to three separate display panels, with the display ports for the same built right into the motherboard itself.

The other positive with the desktop is their military grade certification for unmatched durability. Incorporation of advanced security tools and technologies such as Trusted Platform Module (TPM2.0), UEFI BIOS, along with Kensington and Pad-lock loops for securing the hardware ensure top-grade security.

ASUSAll-in-One PC Series

The Asus all-in-one series that the company launched in India comprises of the AiO (V241FA) and AiO (V222FA) model.

Of these, the V241FA is the bigger of the two and comes with a 23.8-inch Full HD NanoEdge multi-touch display. Bezels are almost invisible which makes the PC to make a strong style statement of its own while also allowing for an impressive 88 percent screen-to-body ratio. Further, the incorporation of ASUS Splendid and ASUS Tru2Life Video technologies ensures life-like display. It comes powered by the 8th gen Intel Core i5 processor and also boasts of a truly immersive sound output thanks to the use of ASUS SonicMaster stereo audio system.

The AiO (V222FA), in turn, comes with a 22-inch FHD NanoEdge display with 100 percent color gamut. The PC comes powered by the 10th gen Intel Core i5 processors and up to a max of 8 GB DDR4 RAM. Both the devices support dual storage features with a max of 1 TB HDD and up to 512 GB of SSD.

Price

ASUS ExpertBookB9 (B9450FA): Rs. 102,228/- onwards

ASUS ExpertBook P2 (P2451FB): Rs. 58,697/- onwards

ASUSPRO ExpertBook P1 Series: Rs. 25,323/- onwards

ASUSPRO ExpertCenter D8 (D840SA): Rs. 55,429/- onwards (inclusive of a monitor)

ASUSPRO ExpertCenter D6 (D642MF): Rs. 29,669/- onwards (inclusive of a monitor)

ASUSPRO ExpertCenter D3 (D340SMC): Rs. 27,429/- onwards (inclusive of a monitor)

ASUS AiO (V241FA): Rs. 58,466/- onwards

ASUSAiO (V222FA): Rs. 25,839/- onwards

Availability

All of the latest business-centric laptops, desktops, and AiO devices can be bought from Flipkart, Amazon India, Croma, along with several partner retail sites.