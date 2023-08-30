Urban Nexus M Review: A Budget-Friendly Powerhouse Offering an Impressive Suite of Features!

In the realm of smart technology, it’s not every day that you come across a product that offers a compelling balance of price, functionality, and aesthetics. Today, we delve into the Urban Nexus M, a budget-friendly smartwatch that effortlessly blends quality and affordability. Despite being pocket-friendly, this smartwatch doesn’t compromise on features and performance. It impresses with its vibrant display, user-friendly interface, and multitude of features, all encased in an elegant and sturdy build. This review will take a closer look at the various aspects that make this smartwatch a standout in the budget segment, from its remarkable design and display to its software performance and long-lasting battery life. While it does have a few areas where improvements could be made, such as Bluetooth call quality and build quality, the advantages it offers far outweigh these minor drawbacks.

As we delve deeper, we’ll explore why the Urban Nexus M offers great value for money, making it an excellent choice for those seeking to experience smart features without burning a hole in their pockets.

Design and Display

The Urban Nexus M, a budget-friendly smartwatch, has made a striking impression with its top-notch design and display. It sports a spacious 2-inch IPS HD display that is flat and beautifully framed by exceptionally thin bezels, creating an attractive, streamlined look. The display stands out with its brightly colored, lively visuals that remain clear and easily visible even under direct sunlight. This feature ensures a convenient, uninterrupted user experience, regardless of the lighting conditions.

The design of the Urban Nexus M merges simplicity with elegance. It incorporates a rotating crown positioned on the right side, a key design element that functions to switch the device on or off and to navigate the interface. Aesthetics are also kept in mind with the inclusion of comfortable, non-irritating straps that don’t compromise on quality. These straps add a touch of sophistication and subtlety to the overall design of the watch.

Furthermore, the Urban Nexus M’s versatility is highlighted by its availability in a palette of four colors – classic black, sleek blue, vibrant green, and sophisticated rose gold. This assortment of colors not only caters to diverse tastes but also enables users to coordinate the watch with various outfits, enhancing their personal style. All in all, the Urban Nexus M, with its impressive display and versatile design, offers an excellent value proposition in the budget smartwatch segment.

Software & Performance

The Urban Nexus M offers several impressive features. One of its standout features is its Bluetooth calling function, which allows you to make and receive calls directly from your watch. However, for proper sound clarity, the watch needs to be brought close to the face.

The watch uses the da fit app for syncing, enabling users to customize the display wallpaper and even use any image from their phone’s gallery as a watch face. You can also dial numbers directly from the phone. Once connected, the device stays connected, which adds to its user convenience.

The watch comes equipped with health sensors to monitor steps, sleep, heart rate, BP, and blood oxygen. In tests, it was found to deliver 99% similar results to a watch priced up to Rs 12,000, making it a cost-effective health tracking solution.

Additionally, the Urban Nexus M offers more than 120 sports modes and over 150 watch faces, a torch, stopwatch, calculator, camera and music control, and weather updates. The watch’s IP67 rating also makes it waterproof, enhancing its durability.

Battery

The battery life of the Urban Nexus M is one of its strong suits. On a single charge, the device can last up to 9 to 10 days with normal use. However, the duration may shorten if you frequently use Bluetooth calling. The watch takes approximately 2.5 to 3 hours to reach a full charge, which is quite standard for devices in its category.

Pros:

Vibrant display and attractive design

Long-lasting battery life

Health monitoring features

Over 120 sports modes

More than 150 customizable watch faces

Waterproof with an IP67 rating

Cons:

Sound clarity during Bluetooth calling could be better

The build quality could be improved

Connectivity app could be more user-friendly

For a price tag of under Rs 2,000, the Urban Nexus M smartwatch makes a compelling case for itself with its robust feature set, making it an excellent choice for budget-conscious consumers.

Verdict

For a budget-friendly smartwatch, the Urban Nexus M packs a punch with its array of features, sturdy build quality, and impressive battery life. While its Bluetooth calling functionality could see improvements and the need to bring the watch close to the face for sound clarity might be inconvenient, these are minor drawbacks when compared to what the watch offers overall.

Overall, the Urban Nexus M smartwatch presents a good value for money. It may not be the top-of-the-line smartwatch available in the market, but it certainly offers an impressive range of features that are typically found in more expensive models.