Kotak Life Insurance launches HappyYou- a Health and Well-being App For Consumers

Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Ltd (Kotak Life) today announced the launch of HappyYou – a health and well-being App that works on an exciting activity-based gratification system. The App is designed to provide users with a holistic health management experience. This initiative reaffirms Kotak Life’s commitment to deliver innovative solutions addressing consumers’ ever evolving needs.

The HappyYou app works on points that score on commonly measured health parameters like the number of steps walked, the hours of sleep, and aspects like time spent with family, house cleaning, carpooling, eco-friendly initiatives, and other social causes. It then translates the points into real value benefits like access to free doctor consultations and other diagnostic and pharmacy benefits. In addition, one can redeem the points to

pursue hobbies, and other exciting offerings, which helps in the individuals’ overall well-being and holistic happiness.

Mahesh Balasubramanian, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Limited said, “Health and well-being have become top priorities for everyone. We understand and value this perspective, and true to our brand promise Hum hain hamesha. In addition to securing consumers financially, we want to help them lead a healthier and happier life. We are pleased to launch our new health and well-being App – HappyYou. We have designed the App to help our customers, along with their family members and friends,lead a healthier life, both physically and mentally.”

HappyYou has an adorable mascot, Ko-B who partners with you on your journey. One can download the app from the App Store or Play Store and just hit the start button to begin this amazing experience. (Click here to watch the Demo)

The unique features of the app include:

 Building your groups (tribes) to keep track of your loved ones’ well-being.

 Checking of vitals with just a face scan.

 ICE (in case of emergency) tutorials.

 Understanding your DAS (Depression, Anxiety and Stress) score and

 An unwind section to help you de-stress.