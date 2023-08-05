The 5 Best Smartwatches to Celebrate Friendship Day in Style!

Friendship is a timeless gift, as is the gift of time. Whether you’re buying for a friend who’s got an occupied G-Cal, with every minute scheduled to a T, or for a friend whose ETA is goalpost that keeps shifting with a white lie of “I’ll be there in 15!”, both of them could use a companion in a smartwatch that supports them from sunrise to slumber, reminds them to rehydrate every thirty minutes, keeps them on track of their fitness goals and also doubles up a fashionable tech durable. To help you choose the perfect one, we’ve compiled a list of the five best smartwatches available this Friendship Day. Let’s dive in!

Hammer Active 2.0:-

The Hammer Active 2.0 is a top contender, offering its massive 1.95″ IPS display screen, which is both the biggest and brightest in its class. Experience the convenience of Bluetooth calling with Active 2.0, equipped with a high-quality built-in speaker and microphone. The new Active 2.0 smartwatch has various health tracking features such as blood oxygen, blood pressure, heart rate, breathe training, temperature. It also has drink water and sedentary reminder, menstrual cycle tracking and sleep monitor to keep your health in check always. In-Built Games, Wireless Charging. Available at discounted price of INR 1,849/- at amazon.in

Noise Nova:-

The Noise Nova Watch stands out with its vibrant AMOLED display, extensive fitness tracking capabilities, and seamless integration. Its impressive health features include a blood pressure monitor, SpO2 tracking, and advanced sleep analysis, making it a valuable health companion. Mood-based watch faces- Feeling stressed? Happy? Sad? Your intuitive smartwatch tracks your mood and changes your watch face accordingly. 100+ sports modes to conquer your fitness goals. Available at discounted price of INR 2,997/- at amazon.in

boAt Ultima Chronos:-

Make everything come to life with a 1.96” AMOLED Display on Ultima Chronos. It’s Always-On Display and Wake gesture ensures that important information is readily available at a glance. Switch up your fitness and sports routines with 700+ activites to choose from Customize watch faces as per your own needs. Choose, backgrounds, themes & widgets! Available at discounted price of INR 2,797/- at amazon.in

Fastrack Litmitless FS1:-

Biggest 1.95” Horizon Curve Display: Fastrack Limitless FS1 comes with India’s first largest 1.95” Horizon Curve Display and is ready to style your wrist with bright pixel resolution and brand new amazing colours. Built-In Alexa: Your personal assistant to make your life quick and smart like setting up alarms, reminders or adding grocery to your cart. Modify your style everyday with 150+ trendy watchfaces, Have your music vibe while your workout by having full control over your phone music from your watch itself. In-app Camera Control. Available at discounted price of INR 1,995/- at amazon.in

FireBoltt Talk 2:-

This smartwatch has a 1.39” TFT LCD Full Touch Display with a 2D High Hardness Glass for super protection and a high resolution of 240*240 pixels The watch has 650 NITS Peak Brightness (Full Metal Body)- This watch is long lasting and durable with its metal body feature. The watch can work for 3 Days with Bluetooth Calling ( Normal Usage )*, 8 Days without Bluetooth Calling. Available at discounted price of INR 1,597/- at amazon.in