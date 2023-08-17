Designed with fashion, style, and innovation in focus, PLAY Unveils Next-Generation smartwatches with Large and AMOLED display, partners with Flipkart for wider reach to the Indian consumer.

PLAY, India’s premier manufacturer of fashionable and connected smart devices, proudly announced the launch of fashionably and technologically innovative smartwatches that cater to the incessant demands of the gen Z in India. These smartwatches, PLAYFIT FLAUNT2 and PLAYFIT DIAL3 PRO, draw their character on the evolution of wearable technology, offering fashionably flaunt-worthy design, amazing battery-backup, advanced features, and a supply chain strength which allowed to even use an OGS display solution on the smartwatch. Designed with a vision of being fashion focused yet be able to monitor the daily fitness regime, the PLAY smartwatches allow the Gen-Z to lead a fitness-filled life and be able to monitor the integral details of the same.

PLAYFIT FLAUNT2 introduces a new design concept for smartwatch category in India and uses a SUPER-AMOLED display technology which provides for a decent sunlight visibility too. Boasting of a rich, vibrant, and large SUPER AMOLED Round Display with a remarkable 600-nits brightness, this ‘Made in India’ smartwatch promises crystal-clear graphics, even under bright sunlight. The Always-On-Display (AOD) feature provides essential information immediately, eliminating the need to constantly wake up the watch. PLAY has diligently focused on one of the big grouse of the Indian consumer and used a proprietary battery algorithm which allows the smartwatch to provide for more than 7-days of PLAYtime and is also backed on smart and fast charging technology.

The model also comes with a rotary crown button for intuitive scrolling, customizable screensavers, and navigation capabilities, the Indian consumers are bound to experience a complete command and personalization at their fingertips. PLAYFIT FLAUNT2 enhances convenience by enabling calls and music playback directly from the watch powered on the proprietary Enhanced Bass, Extra Loud (EBEL) Drivers offering a very satisfied call and audio experience. Equipped with advanced health monitoring features like heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen (SpO2) level tracking, blood pressure measurement, sleep monitoring, and more, PLAYFIT FLAUNT2 is a true companion for health enthusiasts. It supports over 100 exercise modes, breathing exercises, hydration reminders, and even includes a Female Health Tracker. In terms of safety, FLAUNT2 offers an SOS Emergency Call feature and robust privacy controls, enhancing users’ peace of mind. The smartwatch integrates seamlessly with popular voice assistants, provides real-time notifications, and offers IP68 Dust & water resistance for versatile use.

PLAY’s other launch offering, PLAYFIT DIAL3 PRO sets a new standard for smart wearables, with its huge 2.0′ all-view IPS DISPLAY, backed on one-glass solution (OGS) display, multitude of cloud watch faces, and a never-before, more than 7-days of PLAYtime. The large 2.0” display with razor-sharp colour saturation and all-view IPS display, does draw envious glances from the by standers. While boasting a bold and stylish appearance, this smartwatch remains lightweight and ultra-comfortable. The PLAYFIT DIAL3 PRO model also boasts of an integrated chipset for calling and data processing. Its integrated voice assistant, Bluetooth calling, and phone-free music experience cater to the on-the-go lifestyle. Monitoring health parameters such as SPO2 levels, blood pressure, and pulse rate, DIAL 3 PRO is an ideal companion for those seeking to maintain an active lifestyle. This smartwatch aligns with the modern consumer’s need for both fashion and functionality, making it a true trendsetter in the industry.

As always, both the new launch smartwatch models come pre integrated to the universal PLAYFIT companion application, which is unique for being a single companion application for all PLAY smart-wear models. The smart companion application allows seamless data interoperability between an old PLAYFIT smartwatch and new PLAYFIT smartwatch as well as from old smartphone to the new smartphone. The smart companion application, PLAYFIT, is available on both the Google and Apple stores for easy download.

Both the PLAYFIT FLAUNT2 and PLAYFIT DIAL3 PRO epitomizes PLAY’s commitment to innovation, use of latest technological developments, affordability, for the well-being of its consumers. These smartwatches are available on FLIPKART and PLAY’s webstore, aimed at enhancing the availability across India.

Commenting on the launches, Mr. Hamish Patel from PLAY, said, “Our journey at PLAY has always been fueled by a passion for innovation, technology, and a commitment to our customers’ aspirations. With the launch of PLAYFIT FLAUNT2 and PLAYFIT DIAL3 PRO, we continue to extract the best from commercially available latest technology. These smartwatches are a testament to our belief that fashion, functionality, and well-being augers well for our Indian consumers. On the eve of the Independence Day, we are also delighted to reiterate that PLAY products are designed, developed, and made in India.

The models are available on sale from 14th August’2023 and are priced as; PLAYFIT FLAUNT2, available at a special launch price of INR 1999 in two colours of Black and Grey colour and PLAYFIT DIAL3 PRO, available at a special launch price of INR 1499 in three colours of Black, Blue and Grey colour.