Logitech M240 Silent Bluetooth Mouse Review

The Logitech M240 Silent Bluetooth Mouse, priced at INR 1,499, is a meticulously engineered device that couples functionality with comfort. Designed for quiet operation, this mouse employs Logitech’s SilentTouch technology to drastically reduce click noise up to 90%, without compromising the tactile feedback. Its ergonomic design, Bluetooth 5.1 wireless connectivity, and long battery life add to its allure. However, the minimalist design with no extra buttons and its compact size may not cater to all user preferences. Whether you’re seeking a reliable companion for your remote work or study, or you’re simply in search of a quiet, comfortable mouse, the M240 Silent Bluetooth Mouse is an excellent choice. Read on to find out more about its design, performance, and overall verdict.

Design

The Logitech M240 Silent Bluetooth Mouse is an exquisite blend of functional quiet operation and ergonomic comfort. Its SilentTouch technology, a product of Logitech’s innovation, drastically reduces clicking noise by up to 90% without sacrificing the tactile feedback of traditional mouse clicks. The device’s contoured form perfectly aligns with the hand’s natural curvature, offering comfort for users regardless of handedness. It’s important to mention, however, that its minimalistic design devoid of extra buttons might be restrictive for users seeking advanced control features. Moreover, due to its compact and lightweight design, users with larger hands might find it a bit challenging to handle.

Wireless and leveraging the stability of Bluetooth 5.1, the M240 connects seamlessly to your computing devices, providing a clutter-free workspace and great flexibility. The mouse’s design is minimalist but cute, and it comes in three color choices: white, graphite, and rose. With a Logitech logo, a 2D optical scroll wheel situated between the right and left-click buttons, and an LED indicator for Bluetooth functionality, the design is simple yet effective. The use of post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic in its build shows Logitech’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

The M240’s lightweight design, weighing a mere 73.8 grams, makes it conveniently portable. Its compact size allows it to fit easily into a backpack alongside your laptop, making it the ideal travel companion for remote work or study.

Performance

The M240 Silent Bluetooth Mouse is exceptional in performance. With its precision tracking, the mouse works smoothly on most surfaces and ensures a high degree of accuracy, making it a perfect choice for precision tasks. It features a remarkably smooth scroll wheel, providing effortless navigation through web pages and documents. The device boasts an impressive energy efficiency, surviving up to 18 months on a single AA battery. This long battery life saves users from the inconvenience of regular battery changes.

The mouse supports a wireless range of up to 10 meters (33 ft) and is compatible with various operating systems including Windows, macOS, ChromeOS, Linux, and Android. The DPI range, between 400 and 4,000, ensures smooth optical tracking and precise cursor control on almost any surface.

Its key selling point, the SilentTouch technology, significantly minimizes clicking noise while maintaining the traditional clicking feel, offering a serene work environment. If you are seeking a quiet mouse that will not disrupt your focus with constant clicking sounds, the Logitech M240 Silent is a fantastic choice.

With its 18-month battery life and auto-sleep functionality, the Logitech M240 Silent provides an uninterrupted user experience, ensuring that you spend more time working and less time worrying about battery changes.

Pros

SilentTouch technology for quiet operation

Ergonomic, comfortable design

Bluetooth 5.1 wireless connectivity

Long-lasting battery life

Responsive and accurate tracking

Cons

Small size may not fit users with larger hands well

Lacks additional control buttons

Verdict

Overall, the Logitech M240 Silent Bluetooth Mouse emerges as a top pick for those in search of a quiet, comfortable, and reliable mouse. Its portability and long battery life make it an excellent choice for both stationary and mobile use. Considering its overall performance, it is poised to improve user experiences significantly for both work and study. However, its compact size and lack of additional control buttons may not appeal to all users.