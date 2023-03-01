Redragon launches 3-mode rechargeable rgb gaming mouse ‘trident pro m693’

Those clumsy USB cables on your mouse can truly affect your detailed battle reaction. What you need is a truly wireless gaming mouse that keeps your mind off the table and on the game. Redragon, a high-value brand well-known for high-performance gaming products, addresses this issue with the Trident Pro

M693 — the first Redragon 3-mode wireless gaming mouse with three modes of connectivity. Bluetooth and a 2.4GHz nano receiver offer you the purest mouse moving experience with a blazing-fast 1ms response timing and help you to hype your KDA rise again.

Your work and gaming experience will never be the same again. With a Redragon Trident Pro M693, you can maintain precision controls over your cursor and crosshair. The mouse is equipped with a PAW3104 Optical Pixart sensor and optimized with a 1,000Hz Polling Rate in each of its 5 adjustable DPI modes. Switch between 1000/1500/2000/2400/4000/8000 DPI levels, which allow your mouse movements to be registered to each pinpoint location. The 5 levels are also programmable with software to give you a lead over your contender.

Adding to your mouse-movement skills are its 7 different programmable keys/buttons where you can customise each key with macros. Two side macro buttons offer a better gaming and working experience too. Adjustable true colour RGB lights on the mouse add to the gaming ambiance — most games are closely linked with various lighting modes that help fill your room with a competitive vibe. Fiddle around with the Redragon Pro driver and get endless lighting styles such as dynamic streaming, breathing, waving, and more. Go battery-free with Redragon’s M693 — the onboard 700mAh rechargeable battery keeps the mouse working up to 35 hours non-stop (eco mode). And when you run out of battery, bring out the USB-C cable to recharge it and continue using the mouse in wired mode.

Lastly, the Redragon Trident Pro M693 is designed with an ergonomic design to keep your palm and fingers extremely comfortable while helping you concentrate on your work and play. The soft tactile buttons are designed for easy reach, are made from highly durable materials, and are rigorously tested to last up to 20 million clicks.

The Redragon Trident Pro M693 3-Mode rechargeable RGB Gaming Mouse is available for an MRP of Rs 2290/