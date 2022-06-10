Top Upcoming Laptop Launches

Today, the usage of laptops is not confined to only professionals but it has become a necessity for students, young professionals, and entrepreneurs, as well, for studying, gaming, researching, sharpening one’s professional skills, etc If you are also planning to gift yourself or your loved ones this little pack of opportunities, then here is the list of upcoming laptops that are all set to launch in the Indian market this month across price segments.

Lenovo Slim 3

Lenovo with its updated notebook computers is winning the affection of its audience and is all set to launch its upcoming Lenovo Slim 3 is expected to come with a price tag of Rs. 52,990. and the brand, with its updated notebook computers, is winning the affection of its audience. These notebook computers are more portable and flexible than traditional laptops. The device, with Windows 11 OS, with a battery life of up to 7.5 hours and a hard drive capacity of 512GB, makes the perfect system for the user.

Infinix InBook X1 Slim

Infinix INBook X1 Slim laptop is the slimmest & lightest in the segment and has a power built in Intel Core processor. It has an aluminum alloy metal body and will come with 65 W type C charger. Also, device provides a battery life of 50Wh. The weight of laptop is 1.24 kg with 14.8 mm thickness. It will be available in four colours – green, blue, red and grey.

HP 14s-dr2514TUHP

Laptop with an expected price of Rs. 45,900 is available in natural silver and has an Intel Integrated UHD graphics processor. Moreover, the screen size of the laptop is 14 inches (35.56 cm) and the screen resolution is 1920 x 1080 pixels. The interesting part about this device is its fast charging. The laptop has an adapter of 65 W and provides a battery life of 12 hrs. It’s best for workaholics, as it would help them to increase their pace of work.

Asus X415JA-BV301W

ASUS brand which now comes under firms which launch laptops, has become famous among gaming laptops and is preferred by gamers. The expected price of the device is Rs 33,990. The device has a display of 14 inches and a screen resolution of 1366 x 768. The device runs Windows 11 and can entice users with its unique feature, a fingerprint scanner.