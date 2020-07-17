A feature deemed necessary for gaming smartphones, a ‘higher refresh rate display’ is now being one of the most favourite pieces of tech to add in a flagship-grade smartphone. We have compiled a list of smartphones with a 120Hz refresh rate display and now we’ll be covering the phone with a 90Hz refresh rate panel.

As we had pointed out in a similar post, higher refresh rate displays don’t serve a special purpose except for buttery smooth UI transitions. App developers are still figuring out creative ways to use these kinds of displays to their true potential.

In this post, we list out the top smartphones currently available in the market that come with a 90Hz refresh rate display.

1. OnePlus 8 (Full HD+ 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display)

The new OnePlus 8 is a refresh of the OnePlus 7 launched last year. It is certainly a step up when compared to the outgoing model. This time you get a curved FHD+ 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display.

The phone is slightly costly when compared to OnePlus 7 since its one of the earliest 5G enabled phones in the market. Apar from this, the phone comes powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

OnePlus 8 specifications:

Display: 6.55-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate

Glass Protection: 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection

CPU: Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 SoC

GPU: Adreno 650 GPU

RAM: 6GB / 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X

Storage: 128/256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Software: Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0

Cellular: Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Rear Cameras: 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor+ 16MP 116° ultra-wide camera (f/2.2) + 2MP macro camera (f/2.4)

Selfie Camera: 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor

Fingerprint: In-display fingerprint sensor

Connectivity: 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax 2X2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS (L1+L5 Dual Band) + GLONASS, USB Type-C

Battery: 4300mAh

Charging: Warp Charge 30T Fast Charging (5V/6A)

The phone is on sale in India at a starting price of INR 54,999 for the 8GB RAM & 128GB storage variant. Check out the best deal here.

2. Mi 10 5G (Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display)

The phone marks the comeback of Xiaomi in the premium market space for the Indian market. Comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS3.0 storage to provide you with the best possible experience.

The display is supplied by TCL and its one of the best 90Hz refresh rate AMOLED panel we have seen on a smartphone. Apart from this, the phone uses a vapour chamber along with a 6-stack graphite layer coupled with graphene sheets to keep the thermals in check during gaming.

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch Full HD+ 90Hz refresh rate AMOLED display

Glass Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

CPU: Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 Processor

GPU: Adreno 650 GPU

RAM: 8GB LPPDDR5

Storage: 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.0

Software: MIUI 11 based on Android 10

Main Camera: 108MP 1/ 1.33″ Samsung sensor (f/1.69) + 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens (f/2.4) + 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro lens (f/2.4)

Selfie Camera: 20MP

Connectivity: 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS (L1 + L5), NFC, USB Type-C

Cellular: Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Fingerprint: In-display fingerprint sensor

Battery: 4780mAh

Charging: 30W QC 4+ / PD3.0 wired and wireless fast charging 10w wireless reverse charging

The phone is on sale in India at a starting price of INR 49,999 for the 8GB RAM & 128GB storage variant. Check the best offer here.

3. Realme X2 Pro (Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display)

The phone is the first flagship smartphone from Realme, a brand spun out of Oppo a few years back. The phone liker others in the list run on a Qualcomm chipset, the Snapdragon 855 Plus, and LPDDR4X RAM.

There is a quad-rear camera setup, a dewdrop notch, and a 90Hz refresh rate AMOLED display, Gorilla Glass 5 protection on both the front and back and a massive battery with support for 50W fast charging.

Realme X2 Pro Specifications:

Display: 6.50-inch AMOLED display, Full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels resolution), 20:9 ratio, 402 PPI density, DCI-P3 | HDR10+ | 90Hz

Display Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass 5

CPU: 7nm-based octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor

GPU: Adreno 640 (700Mhz)

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB/256GB UFS 3.0

Software: Android 9 Pie (Color OS)

Main Camera: 64MP Primary + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP

Selfie Camera: 16MP (f/2.0, 25mm (wide), 1/3.0″, 1.0µm pixels) with EIS

Connectivity: USB Type-C 3.1, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM Radio

Cellular: Dual SIM, Dual 4G VoLTE

Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, optical in-display

Battery: 4,000 mAh, Li-ion Polymer, non-removable

Charging: SuperVOOC 50W fast charging

The phone is on sale in India at a starting price of INR 29,999 for the 6GB RAM & 64GB storage variant. Check out our full review of Realme X2 Pro.

4. Realme 6 Pro (Full HD+ 90Hz LCD display)

Realme announced the Realme 6 Pro to counter the Poco X2 with a slightly lowered specs while keeping the pricing similar. The phone comes with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch sampling rate.

It has a glass sandwich design with the fingerprint scanner in an unusual position. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 720G SoC with quad-rear camera setup. There is also a 4300mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging out of the box.

realme 6 Pro specifications

Display: 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate

Glass Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

CPU: Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G SoC

GPU: Adreno 618 GPU

RAM: 6GB/ 8GB LPPDDR4x

Storage: 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Cellular: Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Software: Android 10 with realme UI 1.0

Rear Cameras: 64MP Samsung GW1 sensor (f/1.8) + 8MP 119° ultra-wide-angle lens (f/2.3) + 12MP telephoto sensor for up to 20x zoom + 2MP 4cm macro sensor

Selfie Camera: 16MP (f/2.1) Sony IMX471 + 8MP 105° ultra-wide sensor (f/2.2)

Fingerprint: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, Dual Frequency (L1 + L5) GPS, NavIC, USB Type-C

Battery: 4300mAh battery

Charging: 30W VOOC Flash Charge fast charging

The phone is on sale in India at a starting price of INR 17,999 for the 6GB RAM & 64GB storage variant. Check the best offer here.

5. Samsung Galaxy S20 (QHD+ AMOLED display)

Apart from the cameras and 5G (not for India), one of the highlighting factors of the Galaxy S20 series was the gorgeous HDR10+ certified AMOLED displays. With the variable refresh rate, Samsung just hit the ball out of the park with the S20 series. Some developers even managed to get 90Hz+ refresh even on the QHD+ settings.

They come with the latest Exynos processors, sadly Indian market misses on the Snapdragon SoC that is reserved for the US market.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Specifications:

Display – 6.2-inch Quad HD+

– 6.2-inch Quad HD+ Variable refresh rate

CPU – Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 processor

CPU: Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 processor
GPU: ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU

RAM: 8GB LPDDR5

Storage: 128GB (UFS 3.0), expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Software: Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

Cellular: Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Rear Camera: 12MP (f/1.8), 64MP Telephoto lens with 76° FoV, (f/2.0), OIS, Hybrid Optic Zoom 3X, Super-Resolution Zoom up to 30X, 12MP 120° Ultra Wide sensor (f/2.2)

Selfie Camera: 10MP 80° wide-angle lens (f/2.2)

– 10MP 80° wide-angle lens (f/2.2) Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Stereo speakers tuned by AKG, Dolby Atmos

Fingerprint – Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor

Sensors: Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, RGB Light sensor

Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4/5GHz), HE80, MIMO, 1024-QAM, Bluetooth 5, GPS with GLONASS, USB 3.1, NFC, MST

Battery: 4,000mAh

Charging: 25W fast Charging both on wired and wireless (WPC and PMA) charging, Wireless PowerShare

The phone is on sale in India at a starting price of INR 77,999 for the 8GB RAM & 128GB storage variant. Check out the best offer now.

Smartphones that didn’t make a cut include, the OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro, and the Realme 6. Higher refresh rate displays are still catching up to the demand and are more or less a novelty feature as of now hence the limited list of smartphones, but things are changing in the market at a pretty stable rate.