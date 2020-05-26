Being the leading annual tech exhibition of innovations, CES attracts numerous participants and visitors regularly. Traditionally, it’s hosted in Las Vegas, so it’s typical to see attendees from the list of top software companies in California. The homeland of Silicon Valley is pretty close to Nevada, you know.

In 2020, CES attracted hundreds of bright tech projects in dozens of categories. 464 products became CES 2020 Innovation Awards honorees, while 31 entries got the awards themselves. From luxury cars to smart roads, from rotatable TVs to thought-controlled remotes, there were many visionary projects.

It’s no wonder that you could miss some exciting products. In this list, we’re returning to CES 2020 and reviewing not-as-buzzy but still noteworthy innovations. Let’s go!

Ballie – A Smart Home Companion

Samsung presented an impressive range of products this year, from processors to displays and even fridges. Still, one of the most ingenious ideas is a small round robot called Ballie. It’s packed with sensors and cameras, can follow you just like a virtual pet, and also connects to all smart home devices. Thus, Ballie is an all-in-one assistant that can replace a smart home hub, a fitness tracker, and a security system. And, yes, it’s pretty cute!

BLK2GO – A Handheld Laser Scanner

What earlier required high-tech imaging total stations, now can be done with a bottle-sized gadget. Leica Geosystems presented its invention designed to facilitate scanning and modeling. The BLK2GO can scan objects and spaces automatically as a person is moving, holding the device. It builds point clouds using panoramic sight and LiDAR imaging. Results will be useful in 3D modeling, architecture, design, etc.

Code Jumper – Coding Toys for Blind Children

Accessibility is an evergreen topic that requires our constant attention. APH realizes this fact and focuses on products for blind children or ones who have poor vision. Code Jumper is a new project for kids from 7 to 11 who want to learn programming skills. Using plastic toys with big buttons and cords, students can connect them to build the physical interpretation of code. Surely, it’s just the basic level, but children can get all the required fundamentals.

Dr. CaRo – A Mobility Rehabilitation Robot

Therapy can be extremely expensive nowadays, especially for accident or stroke victims. Dr. CaRo, developed by Dimension Robotics, helps these patients to recover. Technically, it’s a robotic arm combined with a display. With it, patients can restore their mobility functions by completing various interactive tasks. The device supports both resistive and assistive modes so it can be used for various treatment plans.

Joué – Minimalistic Musical Instruments

Music-making becomes more accessible with switchable musical instruments. Joué offers a simple board made of aluminum and wood and packed with the related software. Users can attach various modules that represent different instruments: clavier, synth, guitar, etc. With these modules, it’s easy to make music at any place, swapping instruments, connecting them to smartphones/tablets, recording tracks, and experimenting with genres.

Lexilight – A Dyslexia-Curing Lamp

Have you ever thought that lamps can cure such complex diseases like dyslexia? Apparently, they can. Lexilife is a company behind its unique product – the Lexilight lamp. It combines pulsed and modulated lights that make reading much easier for patients suffering from dyslexia. The thing is that dyslexic people receive information from both eyes, and that’s confusing. Lexilight makes one eye dominant to combat this issue.

Moon UltraLight – A Tiny Smartphone Flash

As smartphones become more and more sophisticated, their cameras become able to make more quality photos. However, the issue of lighting is still pressing. But the Moon UltraLight gadget can solve this problem. It’s an extremely small but powerful flash for smartphones. It has several temperature levels and different brightness options. The gadget will help with selfies a lot, but other photos also can benefit from it.

NextMind – A Mind-Based Controller

Probably, this one is the most innovative device on our list. The future is here. NextMind is a brain-computer interface that can read your mind. It’s a relatively small box that a user fixes on his/her back of the head. Then, the system transforms neural impulses into commands. Thus, a person can control various AR or VR environments using his/her thoughts only. Developers promise that NextMind can work as a remote for the TV and as a game controller.

RollBot – A Toilet Paper Robot

After the mind-blowing tech, let’s look at a bit odd thing that can be extremely useful nowadays. RollBot is just a robot that can deliver toilet paper to users. It has two wheels, can connect to smartphones via Bluetooth, and knows how to navigate to the target location. It’s interesting that the gadget is under the wing of Procter & Gamble. Still, the company isn’t sure about the global sales of RollBot.

Sero TV – A Rotatable TV

Let’s end this list with another product by Samsung. Sero TV is a unique TV screen that can rotate. Mainly, it’s centered around the idea of vertical video. Users can switch from vertical to horizontal clips, and the display will rotate, respectively. 4K and 43-inch Sero TV looks excellent, but it’s unclear who would want to purchase this system. It’s available at around $1,600, and there are many rivals on the market.

Waiting for CES 2021

Well, normally, CES is going at the beginning of January. This year, it was barely possible to predict the coronavirus pandemic during the conference. However, in 2021, we’ll see a lot of products and projects related to MedTech, protective measures, remote collaboration, and other areas that flourish during the lockdown. We hope that CES 2021 will go as planned – between January 6 and January 9. Let’s monitor the news and wait for cool innovations!