Sanfe, the homegrown lifestyle brand has been churning out quality personal hygiene products for women. They have a good presence in all leading e-commerce stores and have a wide selection of trimmers. We got to try two of their offerings, the Sanfe Desire Facial Soft Touch Electric Trimmer & the Desire Facial Precision Electric Trimmer. The trimmer kits come in at an affordable price tag of INR 699 and claim to offer a lot for that kind of cash.

We have been testing out these two products for a little over a month, lets dive right into the review to see if it’s worth the money.

What’s in the box?

Sanfe Desire Facial Soft Touch Electric Trimmer

Sanfe Desire Facial Soft Touch Electric Trimmer

Trimmer Cap

Cleaning Brush

Carrying bag

Documentation & Warranty Guide

Sanfe Desire Facial Precision Electric Trimmer

Electric Trimmer

Electric Trimmer Double-Sided Trimming Head

Cleaning Brush

Eyebrow Comb

Carrying Pouch

Protective Cap

Documentation & Warranty Guide

Looks & Design

Both the trimmers come with a sleek minimalistic design, something that is fitting for a feminine product. While the blade stays in place on one unit, you get a bunch of combs and attachments for various trimming needs with the Facial Precision Trimmer. The sides of the trimmer are contoured for a better grip. There is a button on one side with just an on/off setting while the charging port is on the bottom.

The trimmer and the blades are water-resistant but there is no official IP rating mentioned either on the package or the documentation included. This can be understandable given the price tag but we hope this product survive occasional water splashes.

Performance & Efficiency

Coming to the main aspect, the trimmers here work on a single setting, unlike the trimmers that are made for men. There seems to be a .5mm precision since the packages clearly state that the trimmers are specially designed for sensitive body parts such as upper lip, sideburns, eyebrows, underarms, stomach and bikini area without direct skin contact.

During brief usage by our team, we can certainly conclude that the blades aren’t heavy-duty, they offer a perfect balance between accuracy and performance. The attachments feel plastic but we can’t complain given the price. What we did like is the ease of use and how safe the trimmers were in the use cases. There were no nicks and cuts or skin irritations during the testing period. Note that the trimmer gets slightly warm after prolonged usage and while it isn’t uncomfortable, it’s something you should keep in mind.

Battery Life & Charging

The trimmers use a proprietary two-pin connector like most other trimmers out there in the market. They take a little more than two hours to juice up entirely while a mere 10 mins of charge can deliver roughly 15-minutes of use. Once charged fully, the trimmer lasts for about an hour and can be used multiple times without the need for rushing for the charger.

Verdict- Should you buy it?

For the price tag of INR 699, both the Sanfe Desire Facial Soft Touch & Facial Precision Electric Trimmer are products that you can’t go wrong with. The trimmers work as intended, are easy to use, avoid skin contact, have a bunch of attachments within the box and provide decent battery life.

The cons include a single button layout, no USB charging, they get a little warm and no official rating. That being said, this all can be looked past by people who are still relying on a razor and finally embrace the trimmer culture.