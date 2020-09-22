Much along expected lines, the Poco X3 has been launched in India today. The phone with its starting price of Rs. 16,999 comes across as a solid option in the mid-range segment and offers a number of improvements compared to its predecessor.

Poco X3 specifications:

The Poco X3 comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display having a 20:9 aspect ratio. However, the biggest feature of the display is its dynamic 120 Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate that puts it in the league of flagship phones of the likes of the Galaxy S20 or the OnePlus 8 Pro. With the dynamic refresh rate, the display is able to adjust itself from 50, 60, 90, and 120 Hz according to the usage scenario to save power. The display otherwise comes with a punch hole to accommodate the front selfie cam and has a layer of Gorilla Glass 5 on top.

Everything you need to know about the #POCOX3.

– @qualcomm_in #Snapdragon 732G

– 64MP Sony IMX682 Quad Cameras

– 120Hz FHD+ Display with 240Hz touch sampling rate

– 6000mAh battery with 33W fast charger (in-box)

– LiquidCool Technology 1.0 Plus 3000 RTs & we’ll giveaway one. pic.twitter.com/RSJwwuTfzQ — POCO India #POCOX3 (@IndiaPOCO) September 22, 2020

On the other side of the display lies the Snapdragon 732G chipset coupled to Adreno 618 GPU along with either a 6 GB or 8 GB of memory. The storage option you have with the phone include 64 GB and 128 GB. In all, you have three models with the memory and storage options – 6 GB + 64 GB, 6 GB + 128 GB, and 8 GB + 128 GB. The storage is further expandable to 256 GB via a microSD card.

For optics, the Poco X3 comes with a quad-camera setup at the rear comprising of a primary 64 MP,

f/1.73 aperture Sony IMX 682 sensor coupled to a 13 MP, f/2.2 ultra wide-angle lens. Then there are a pair of 2 MP, f/2.4 sensors for depth mapping and macro photography, respectively. The front gets a 20 MP, f/2.2 selfie shooter.

Connectivity options you have include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G, and GPS/ A-GPS. A USB Type-C port allows for charging, or data transfer roles while there is a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. Other features of repute include a 6000 mAh battery backed by a 33 W fast charger. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, too, while the other highlight of the phone is its IP53 rating for water and dust ingress.

Price and availability:

6 GB + 64 GB model – Rs. 16,999

6 GB + 128 GB model – Rs. 18,499

8 GB + 128 GB model – Rs. 19,999

The phone comes in shades of Cobalt Blue and Shadow Grey and is slated to go on sale exclusively via Flipkart starting 29 September, 12:00 noon onwards.