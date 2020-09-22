USB OTG drives are getting popular with time. Every other smartphone is coming up with USB host capability so you can connect USB OTG devices to your phone. If you bought a new Android smartphone recently and are searching for accessories or expandable storage options, then you should read this article till the end because here we are listing top 5 USB OTG drives for smartphones.

1. Corsair Voyager GO:

If the price is no bar for you then you should go for Corsair Voyager GO. A USB OTG drive from the best gaming RAM maker “Corsair”, so this USB OTG drive should have the best hardware and performance. Corsair Voyager GO comes in three storage capacity variants – 16 GB for $18, 32GB for $30 and 128 GB for $52. All the specs are listed below:

Brand Name Corsair Weight 0.5 ounces Interface USB 3.0 Dimensions L X W X H (inches) 3.9 X 5.5 X 0.2 Price 16 GB – $18 / 32 GB – $30 / 128 GB – $52

2. Samsung USB 3.0 Flash Drive Duo:

Samsung is trying its hands in every tech field possible. Samsung USB 3.0 Flash Drive Duo is the step into the USB OTG market by Samsung. Samsung’s Flash drive duo is the flash drive for both PC and smartphones so you can easily sync your data from PC to smartphone and vice versa.

Brand Name Samsung Weight 0.3 ounces Interface USB 3.0 Dimensions L X W X H (inches) 1.4 X 0.6 X.02 Price 32 GB – $12.99 / 64 GB – $22.99 / 128 GB – $39.99

3. SanDisk Ultra:

SanDisk is an old player of USB drives and SD cards, and it knows what a consumer needs – best hardware with the lowest price. And here comes the SanDisk Ultra with USB 3.0 interface and slider design, retractable USB 2.0 and USB OTG jack and comes in various capacity. Specs are listed below.

Brand Name SanDisk Weight 0.3 ounces Interface USB 3.0 Dimensions L X W X H (inches) 1.44 X 0.78 X 0.43 Price 32 GB – $10.97 / 64 GB – $16.99 / 128 GB – $32.89

4. Kingston Data Traveller Micro Duo:

Kingston is a well-known name when it comes to pen drives or flash drives, but it is a little late in USB OTG drives. Kingston’s Data Traveller Micro Duo is a USB 3.0 interfaced USB drive but lacks in storage capacity, it only comes in 16 GB, 32 GB and 64 GB only but the price is quite promising.

Brand Name Kingston Weight 0.6 ounces Interface USB 3.0 Dimensions L X W X H (inches) 1.1 X 0.7 X 0.3 Price 16 GB – $7.53 / 32 GB – $11.95 / 64 GB – $17.35

5. Silicon Power X31:

Silicon Power settled up in 2003, has won lots of awards for its products like Jewel J50 which is made up of titanium and is extra durable. Silicon Power X31 also has good build quality but like Kingston, it also lacks in storage variety. Specs are as follows:

Brand Name Silicon Power Weight 0.2 ounces Interface USB 3.0 Dimensions L X W X H (inches) 1.2 X 0.3 X 0.4 Price 8 GB – $6.84 / 16 GB – $7.81 / 64 GB – $19.99

Conclusion

These were the five USB OTG flash drives with the best specs available now on e-commerce websites. I will suggest you the Samsung USB 3.0 duo as it offers the best performance in that price range with decent built quality.