Like the smartphone market, more and more accessories brands have bee popping up lately with some really quality products, one such brand is Pebble. In the past, we have covered a fitness brand from them and now we bring their newest offering, Pebble Dome.

Now Pebble Dome is a small Bluetooth speaker coming at a sub INR 1,600 price tag and for that amount of dough, promises a lot to deliver. So, let’s dive in and see if the Dome actually performs or not.

Design

Now Dome, as the name suggests, comes in a cylindrical body with a flat top and bottom. The speaker does not that bring and easily fits in your palm. There have been quality materials used in the construction with the whole body covered in a fabric mesh. Now this mesh resembles the ones used on the Google Home Mini and Amazon Echo Dot Gen 3, though the quality of the yarn in better on the two.

The flat-top houses the membrane with Pebble branding. Inside the housing is the 5W speaker unit that fires the audio 360 degrees for an immersive experience. On the bottom, you would find the various connectivity ports and the in-built 1,500mAh battery. For the sake of usability, there is a small lanyard attached to the top as well, that can be used to hook the speaker to any backpack.

Overall, the build the speaker feels very sturdy and solidly builds.

Setup & Connectivity

The Pebble Dome can be paired very easily with iOS and Android devices over Bluetooth. When you turn it on the first time, the speaker goes into pairing mode. Android users can go into Bluetooth settings and can see Pebble Dome in the available devices.

As previously mentioned, you get a host of connectivity options apart from the usual Bluetooth. You get a full USB for sticking in a Thumb drive, AUX port, and MicroSD card slot. For charging the in-built battery, there is a micro USB charging port.

Sound Quality and Battery

Talking about the audio quality, the speaker is loud with good lows and highs. The sound signature is more towards the bass side and is ideal for loud music. Sometimes the speaker gets too sharp but we liked the level of loudness this speaker can achieve at least for its size.

The speaker comes with a 1,500mAh battery which on paper might seem low but is completely opposite in real life. We managed to get close to 6 hours of music playback on a single charge.

Pros

Sturdy Design

Long battery life

Ease of use

Cons

Longer charging times

Muddy mids

Verdict – Should you go for it?

For what its worth, the Pebble Dome seems to us as a very competitive product in a sea of Bluetooth speakers. Coming at INR 1,699 you get a lot for the money, in terms of decent quality built and sound quality. With the current gifting season, the Pebble Dome is a great product for your loved ones.