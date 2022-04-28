Nokia G21 with Unisoc T606 SoC, 50 MP camera, and 5050 mAh battery launched in India

Mid-range smartphone buyers in India have a brand new option in the form of the Nokia G21. Powered by a Unisoc T606 SoC, the phone comes with up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage on the top model. The front gets a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display having a 90 Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. For cameras, there is a 50 MP primary sensor accompanied by a pair of 2 MP sensors for depth sensing and macro shooting. Plus, there is an 8 MP front shooter as well. Power comes from a 5050 mAh battery which Nokia said will allow the phone to last 3 days on a single charge. The battery is backed by an 18W charger.

Nokia G21 price, availability, and colour options

The Nokia G21 starts at Rs. 12,999 for the base model with 4 GB of memory and 64 GB of storage. Next up is the model with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The phone comes in shades of Dusk and Nordic Blue and is available from the Nokia website along with other notable online and offline stores across the country.

Nokia G2 specifications

The Nokia G21 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display having a 90 Hz refresh rate, 180 Hz touch sampling rate, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Bezels are almost non-existent on all sides save for the chip which is slightly on the thicker side. The display also features a waterdrop notch that hosts the 8 MP front shooter. While still on cameras, there is a trio of it on the rear arranged in a vertical array. It comprises of a 50 MP primary shooter along with a pair of 2 MP sensors for depth sensing and macro shooting.

Under the hood lies a Unisoc T606 SoC coupled to 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM for the base model or 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage on the top-end version. Storage is further expandable to 512 GB on both models via microSD cards. The phone comes with Android 11 right out of the box though Android 12 here surely would have led to a better user experience.

Power comes from a 5050 mAh battery that is supported by an 18W fast charging tech though the device packs only a 10W charger in the retail pack. Nokia however said the phone will last three days on a single full charge. Meanwhile, connectivity options with the phone include 4G LTE Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. Plus, there is a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as a USB Type-C charger.