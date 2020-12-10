Noise has announced the launch of half a dozen audio products in India, which includes the wireless speaker – Noise Vibe, a pair of Bluetooth headphones – Noise Defy and Noise One, along with a trio of neckbands that form part of its Tune series.

Noise said the new range of audio products form part of its #AudioForAll campaign and have been designed based on the feedback received from buyers. Here is a brief introduction to each of the product Noise launched in the country.

Noise Vibe

This marks the Indian company’s first ever foray into the wireless speaker segment. The speaker is designed to offer exceptional quality sound while also being feature rich. It comes with different pairing modes, which include FM/Aux/BT/SD card. The speaker is Bluetooth V 5.0 compliant and is IPX7 water-resistant. The speaker comes with a voice assist feature as well.

The speaker also boasts of a convenient square shape that makes it extremely handy and easy to carry around. It comes with an 1800 mAh battery that takes 2 hours to recharge completely. With TWS connection, the speaker has a playtime of 9 hours and has a standby time of up to a max of 180 days. The transmission range is 10 meters, which should be more than enough for domestic usage.

The Noise Vibe is priced conveniently at Rs. 1299 and come in shades of Stone Grey, Olive Green, Rose Beige, and Midnight Black. The wireless speaker is currently available from both Flipkart and Amazon.

Noise One

The Noise One is the first ever headphones from the homegrown company and offers a truly immersive sound output thanks to its Tru Bass technology. It comes with a 40 mm driver that too aids in its stupendous quality sound output. Another convenient feature of the headphone is IPX7 water resistance, besides having a transmission range of 10 meters.

The headphones are Bluetooth V 5.0 compliant and offer several pairing modes such as FM/Aux/BT/SD card as well as dual pairing feature. On board is a 500 mAh battery that takes 2 hours to charge completely and has a playtime of 16 hours. Among the other features of the headphones include noise isolation, hands-free calling, and voice assist function.

The Noise One features a design that enables it to rotate 90-degrees, which, together with the folding feature, makes the headphones easy to carry. The headphones are currently available from Flipkart for Rs. 1299.

Noise Defy

The Noise Defy is the first ever Bluetooth on-ear headphones featuring Active Noise Cancellation Mode from Noise. The 40 mm integrated drivers also ensure high quality sound output. The headphones also come with a premium leather carrying case that comes in a shade of Onyx Black.

The headphones feature a 500 mAh battery that takes 2 hours to recharge and offers 30 hours playback time, which comes down to 20 hours in ANC mode. The headphones also boast of hands-free calling and voice assist function. Besides, the headphones also come with an ergonomic design with 90-degree rotation that makes them easy to carry around.

Among the other features of the headphones include IPX5 water resistance, besides having a transmission range of 10 meters. The Bluetooth/Aux connectivity with its Bluetooth V 5.0 provides for dual-mode connectivity. The headphones are priced at Rs. 5,499 and can be bought from the official Noise website.

Tune Sport 2

The Tune Sport 2 is an upgrade over the first gen Tune Sport and offers enhanced playback time of up to 6 hours. The Tune Sport 2 is also IPX4 water-resistant this time and offers better quality sound output at well. Colour options the Tune Sport 2 is available in include Midnight Black, Electric Blue, Lime Green, and Fiery Orange. Priced at Rs. 799, the Tune Sport 2 is currently available from Amazon.

Tune Elite Sport

The neckband offers IPX5 water resistance and comes in shades of Zesty Lime, Brisk Blue, Lively Black, and Vivid Red. Priced Rs. 1099, the Tune Elite Sport can be purchased from Flipkart right now.

Tune Active Plus

The Tune Active Plus is further development over the Tune Active and boasts of features such as fast charging and sport wingtips. Colour options include Garnet Purple, Sapphire Blue, and Jade Green. The Tune Active Plus is priced at Rs. 1299 and is currently available from Flipkart and Amazon.