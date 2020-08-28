OnePlus was being rumoured to come up with more affordable phones apart from the Nord it launched some time back. Now, as a report in Android Central claims, the company is indeed working on a new smartphone that would be positioned below the Nord.

According to information currently available, the upcoming OnePlus device is codenamed Clover. The phone will come with a 6.52-inch HD+ display while on the other side of it lies the Snapdragon 460 chipset. There is going to be 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of ROM though it is not known if there will be a next higher model with more memory and storage.

Further, the phone will be powered by a 6000 mAh battery that is supported by 18 W fast charging. For optics, there is going to be three camera setup at the rear comprising of a 13 MP primary sensor along with two 2 MP sensors, which, most likely are going to be a depth sensor and a macro shooter.

The phone will be running Android 10 based OxygenOS 10 right out of the gates. Plus, there is going to be a 3.5mm headphone jack as well, as is a rear placed fingerprint sensor.

As for its price, the phone will likely be priced below the $200 mark, which pegs it roughly in the Rs. 15,000 phone segments in India. The phone is also touted to have a pan-world presence, which is unlike the Nord which has only been launched in select markets such as India, and the Europen Union.

More details are awaited.