Those looking for a new convertible tablet in India have something to rejoice in; there is a new option to look forward to in the form of the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro. The device comes across as a 2-in-1 convertible wherein it can serve as a laptop when connected with the detachable keyboard or a tablet san the same.

Lenovo Tab P11 specifications

For specs, the Tab P11 Pro features a 11.5-inch WQXGA OLED display that is lit up by 2560 x 1600 pixels. Other qualities of the display include 100 percent sRGB color gamut and HDR support. The display also boasts of Dolby Vision and has a peak brightness of 500 nits.

Powering the tablet is an octa-core Snapdragon 730G chipset that works in tandem with the Adreno 618 GPU. Then there is 6 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB of UFS 2.1 storage, the latter again being expandable to 256 GB via microSD cards. For connectivity, there is the SIM card slot that enables the tablet to connect to 4G LTE networks. That apart, the tablet supports Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 5.0 while the USB Type-C port allows for data syncing.

To add to its productivity credentials, the tablet supports the Lenovo Precision Pen 2 stylus that offers 4,096 levels of pressure and tilt sensitivity. There is no word though as to what the stylus will cost in India or when it is going to be made available. Meanwhile, there is the keyboard cover too with an integrated free-stop hinge that acts to hold the tablet at angles of up to 165 degrees. The tablet runs Android 10 out of the box but also comes preloaded with the Microsoft Office suite of apps as well.

Coming to optics, the Tab P11 Pro features a dual-camera setup at the rear comprising of a 13 MP wide-angle lens and a 5 MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The front too gets a dual-lens camera arrangement which includes an 8 MP primary sensor along with an infrared sensor of the same resolution. All of this makes the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro stand out from the competition as camera performance on a tablet device comes as an afterthought for most manufacturers.

For power, the tablet comes with an 8,600 mAh power source that is backed with Qualcomm QuickCharge 3.0 for quick battery top-ups. The tablet also boasts of a quad-speaker arrangement that has been tuned by JBL and is Dolby Atmos certified. Then there is going to be some advanced AI software at work to ensure users have cinematic surround sound beamed at them at all times.

Pricing and availability

The Lenovo P11 Pro is available in the Slate Grey color option and is priced at Rs. 44,999 for the tablet, with the optional keyboard folio sold for an additional Rs. 10,000. However, the company is offering a promotional offer wherein the tablet and keyboard cover bundle is priced at Rs. 49,999 for a limited period of one month.

The sale starts from midnight of February 14 via Flipkart and Amazon.in as well as Lenovo.com. Plus, the tablet can also be picked up from several offline retailers in the country as well.