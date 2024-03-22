Itel Icon 3 Smartwatch Offers Apple Watch Ultra-Inspired Design at a Budget Price

Itel Icon 3 smartwatch: Apple Watch Ultra design, AMOLED display, health tracking, budget price. Learn more!

Itel, known for its affordable smartphones, has expanded its lineup to include the Icon 3 smartwatch. This new wearable borrows heavily from the Apple Watch Ultra’s design, offering a compelling package for budget-conscious shoppers. Let’s dive into the details.

Key Highlights

Large 2.01-inch AMOLED display with 500 nits peak brightness

Premium zinc alloy frame

Apple Watch Ultra-inspired design with rotating crown and function button

Always-on display support

150+ watch faces

Comprehensive health tracking (heart rate, SpO2, female menstrual cycle)

Bluetooth calling

Extremely affordable price

Design and Display

The most striking aspect of the Itel Icon 3 is its close resemblance to the Apple Watch Ultra. It features the same rugged aesthetic with a raised bezel surrounding the display. Itel uses premium zinc alloy for the frame, and the right edge offers both a rotating crown and a function button for navigation.

The Icon 3 boasts a large 2.01-inch AMOLED display, known for its vibrant colors and deep blacks. It has a peak brightness of 500 nits, ensuring visibility even under direct sunlight. Additionally, it supports an always-on display mode, keeping essential information accessible at a glance.

Features and Functionality

The Itel Icon 3 comes equipped with several health and fitness tracking features. It continuously monitors your heart rate, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), and provides female menstrual cycle tracking. Enthusiasts will find the built-in support for over 110 sports modes a nice addition.

The standout feature for many will be Bluetooth calling. Itel promises a seamless connection and clear voice quality, enabling you to take calls directly from your wrist. This functionality is often missing from similarly priced competitors.

Pricing and Availability

The Itel Icon 3 is remarkably affordable, with a price tag of just 1699 INR (approximately $20 USD). It will be available in multiple color options including Dark Chrome, Midnight Blue, and Shiny Gold. Pre-booking in India starts on March 24th, with an additional promotional discount for early buyers.

Where to Buy

The Itel Icon 3 is available for pre-booking on Amazon India with a special pre-booking discount for the first 500 customers. The regular sale will begin on March 24th, 2024 and you’ll also be able to find it at retail outlets across India.

Should You Consider the Itel Icon 3?

If you’re looking for an affordable smartwatch that packs plenty of features and offers the trendy Apple Watch Ultra design, the Itel Icon 3 is a compelling option. Its large AMOLED display, comprehensive health tracking, and Bluetooth calling make it a great value choice for budget-conscious shoppers.

The Itel Icon 3 represents incredible value for those on a tight budget. Its large display, health-tracking suite, Bluetooth calling, and premium design make it a compelling alternative to much pricier competitors. If an Apple Watch Ultra is out of reach financially, the Icon 3 offers a similar experience for a fraction of the cost.