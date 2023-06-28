Amazon India is back with Prime Day on July 15 & 16, 2023

New Launches: 45,000+ new product launchesfrom over 400+ top Indian & global brands such as OnePlus, iQOO, Realme Narzo, Samsung, Motorola, boAt, Sony, Allen Solly, Lifestyle, Titan, Fossil, Puma, Tata, Dabur and 2000+ new product launches from small and medium businesses. Amazon Pay is launching the fastest Hotels and International Flights booking experience. Prime members get access to special prices on all flights and 110k+ hotels, homestays, villas and more starting today.

Bengaluru, June 28, 2023: Amazon India is back with its annual two-day celebration to ‘Discover Joy’ with Prime Day 2023 ! Starting at 12:00 AM on July 15 till July 16, 2023, the seventh edition of Prime Day brings in two days of great deals, savings, blockbuster entertainment, new launches, and much more, bigger and better than before. This Prime Day, Prime members can sit back, relax, and enjoy all the blockbuster entertainment and shop to their heart’s content during the two-day shopping event.

From Smartphones, TVs, Appliances, Fashion & Beauty, Groceries, Amazon Devices, Home & Kitchen, Furniture to everyday essentials, and much more, Prime members can enjoy new launches, never-heard-before deals, best of entertainment and savings.

On this occasion, Akshay Sahi, Director, Prime and Delivery Experience, Amazon India said: “This Prime Day, customers will enjoy our fastest speeds ever in India. Prime members ordering from 25 cities of India will be able to enjoy same day or the very next day delivery of their orders and Prime members shopping from most tier II cities will have their Prime Day delivery within 24 to 48 hours. Prime members across the country can discover joy by exploring great deals, new launches, savings and blockbuster entertainment. Through Prime Day, our intent is to amplify the value and convenience that Prime membership offers to its members and help them derive maximum joy out of it, while also empowering small and medium businesses across the country”

This Prime Day, Amazon will continue to support Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) and help generate customer demand for products offered by lakhs of sellers, manufacturers, start-ups & brands, women entrepreneurs, artisans, weavers, and local shops. During the event, Prime members will have the opportunity to discover deals on unique products across categories including fashion & beauty, electronics, and home décor from sellers under various programs such as Local Shops on Amazon, Launchpad, Saheli, and Karigar. This is in addition to lakhs of other SMB sellers from all over India offering thousands of new products across categories

During Prime day 2022, nearly 70% of the sellers who received an order were from Tier 2, 3, 4 cities like Kolhapur, Surat, Ghaziabad, Raipur, Coimbatore, Mangalore, Jalandhar, and Cuttack. These sellers included artisans, weavers, women entrepreneurs, start-ups and brands, and local offline neighbourhood stores. Over 27,000 sellers saw their highest ever sales day. In comparison to Prime Day 2021, nearly 18% more sellers grossed sales over INR 1 crore, and close to 38% more sellers grossed sales of over 1 lakh in Prime Day 2022 Local neighborhood shops that sell on Amazon.in witnessed 4x sales growth. Start-ups and brands under the Amazon Launchpad program witnessed a growth of 3x. Customers enthusiastically chose to buy genuine Indian handlooms and handicrafts, as artisans, weavers, and artisanal brands from Amazon Karigar witnessed nearly 4.5x sales uplift. Women entrepreneurs under the Amazon Saheli program doubled their sales.

Prime is enjoyed by more than 200 million Prime members in 25 countries including India. Not a member yet? Join Prime for INR 1,499/year or INR 299 for one month at amazon.in/prime to enjoy Prime benefits such as free and fast delivery, unlimited video, ad-free music, special deals, free in-game content on popular mobile games, and more.

Unique Offers: Discover joy by shopping for unique offers and deals from hundreds of young emerging brands from Indian start-ups under Amazon Launchpad, over a million artisans and weavers from Karigar, 6,80,000+ women entrepreneurs from Amazon Saheli, 50,000+ neighbourhood stores from Local Shops on Amazon and lakhs of new sellers who started selling on Amazon from all over India

Prime members discover joy early with Amazon Pay offers. Recharge your mobile or DTH, buy subscriptions or gift cards, book any tickets from movies to flights and more and unlock cashback and rewards daily (until Prime Day). New offers every few days, don’t miss them!

During Prime day, Save Big with 10% savings on payment using ICICI Bank Credit/Debit cards, SBI Credit Cards and EMI transactions on ICICI Bank Credit/Debit Cards and SBI Credit Cards

Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card is a lifetime free credit card with an always-on 5% cashback on shopping for Prime customers & 3% for non-Prime members. For Prime Day 2023, all customers enjoy an additional 5% instant discount on shopping. In addition to these shopping benefits, this card comes with unlimited benefits across travel bookings, bill payments and more on Amazon. Prime members can sign up for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card and get welcome rewards up to INR 2,500*, INR 300 cashback (only for prime) + rewards worth INR 2,200*. Non-Prime members can sign up and get INR 200 cashback + rewards worth INR 1,800* + 3-month free prime membership. *T&C Apply

Prime members can continue to enjoy 5% cashback on unlimited rides with Uber when using Amazon Pay as their payment mode. Out of the 5%, they will receive 4% as Uber credit and 1% as Amazon Pay cashback, which can be availed to save more on future rides with Uber and fulfilshopping needs on Amazon.in.

New Launches: 45,000+ new product launches from over 400+ top Indian & global brands such as OnePlus, iQOO, Realme Narzo, Samsung, Motorola, boAt, Sony, Allen Solly, Lifestyle, Titan, Fossil, Puma, Tata, Dabur and 2000+ new product launches from small and medium businesses. Explore over 1500 new product launches from over 110 small and medium businesses like Divine Feather, Pastel Homes, Macca, Never Lose across categories including home & kitchen, fashion & grooming, jewellery, handmade products, and many more

Best Deals: Unmatched deals across smartphones, consumer electronics, appliances, TVs, kitchen, daily essentials, toys, fashion & beauty, and more

Unmatched delivery: This Prime Day, customers will enjoy our fastest speeds ever in India. Prime members ordering from 25 cities of India will be able to enjoy same day or the very next day delivery of their orders .These 25 the cities include Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Faridabad, Gandhi Nagar, Guntur, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Noida, Patna, Pune, Thane, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

Power of Smart Tech: Get the year’s best deals on Echo (with Alexa), Fire TV and Kindle devices this Prime Day. Start your smart home journey with up to 55% off on latest smart speakers, smart displays, and Fire TV products Get great deals on Alexa built-in smartwatches, TVs, and more this Prime Day #JustAsk“Alexa, what is Prime Day?” or “Alexa, Prime Day कब है?” – Get details about Prime Day – explore deals on top brands on Amazon.in, and more by just asking Alexa on your Echo smart speaker, other Alexa-enabled devices or the Amazon shopping app*



*Android only. Tap the mic/ Alexa icon on the app to try.

Entertainment and More

Prime members can begin celebrating Prime Day early with exclusive blockbuster entertainment launches from Prime Video and Amazon Music

Mega Entertainment with Prime Video: Prime Video delivers mega entertainment this Prime Day with the worldwide exclusive premieres of highly anticipated Indian and international series and movies across multiple languages. Prime Day celebrations have started early on Prime Video with the premiere of Jee Karda (Hindi) – an original series that beautifully explores the complexities of love and friendship, original movie Tiku Weds Sheru (Hindi) – a dramedy about two eccentric, starry-eyed characters who want to make it big in Bollywood, the Hindi version of the massive blockbuster Ponniyin Selvan: II, and the delightful Telugu family entertainer film Anni Manchi Sakunamule. The lead up to Prime Day will also see the premiere of the original horror series Adhura (Hindi), original family drama Sweet Kaaram Coffee (Tamil), and the superhero film Veeran (Tamil). Customers will also get to enjoy the premiere of Hostel Days, a Telugu adaptation of the hit Young Adult comedy drama series. Not just this, customers are in for a treat with blockbuster international content with the premiere of the final season of globally renowned original series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, and the second season of the hit original series The Summer I Turned Pretty. This is in addition to the premiere of the acclaimed film Babylon, and action thriller Kandahar (already streaming). Further, Prime members can avail up to 50% discount when purchasing add-on subscriptions from amongst the 18 popular video streaming services available on Prime Video Channels. These include Lionsgate Play, discovery+, Eros Now, Stingray All Good Vibes, Curiosity Stream, AMC+, ManoramaMAX, VR OTT, hoichoi, MUBI, Docubay, Shorts TV, iWonder, Animax+GEM, My Zen TV, Acorn TV, Museum TV, and Nammaflix. With Prime Video Channels, Prime members get to watch even more shows and movies, experience no hassle login and billing while enjoying all Prime Video features like IMDb’s X-Ray, a single watchlist and download library for offline viewing, across these 18 OTT services



Discover more with Amazon Music: Enjoy this year’s line up from Amazon Music with launch of exciting playlists like AAHO! Enjoy hot-shot Punjabi hits from artists like Hardy Sandhu, Top Tucker featuring Tamil blockbusters of A. R. Rahman & YSR, Rap Flow for the Indian Hip Hop aficionados featuring the likes of King and Srushti Tawade. Prime Members can also access 15 exciting podcasts, across genres like romance, horror and self help – available first on Amazon Music. Amazon Music offers the best ad-free music with over 100 million songs in 20 languages, latest podcasts and unlimited offline downloads to Prime members.

