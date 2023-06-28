Gizmore launches PRIME smartwatch with Always-On AMOLED display, Premium metal body, and Wireless charging at just Rs. 1,799/

Gizmore, one of India’s leading Smart Accessories, Fitness Gear, and Home Audio brands, today announced the launch of its latest smartwatch- PRIME. Featuring a 1.45-inch (3.68 cm) high-resolution Always On AMOLED screen and Zinc alloy Metal body with a textured Leather strap, the smartwatch will elevate your personal style while aiding in your fitness journey. The Gizmore PRIME will be available on Flipkart and Gizmore.in starting June 29 at a special launch price of just Rs. 1,799/-. Even after the promotional period, the smartwatch will continue to be available at an incredibly affordable price of just Rs. 2,499/-.

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, this extraordinary timepiece comes in a metal body made out of premium zinc alloy, elegantly complemented by a luxuriously textured leather strap. The round dial has an active crown control with strategically positioned side buttons to ensure an effortless navigation experience. The Gizmore PRIME comes in captivating black and timeless brown color options.

“Gizmore PRIME demonstrates our unwavering dedication to making cutting-edge wearables accessible to all. By seamlessly integrating premium features and flagship design aesthetics, it offers an unparalleled wearable experience at the most affordable price point. With its remarkable features and captivating aesthetic that effortlessly merges style and functionality, the PRIME smartwatch sets you apart from your peers. We firmly believe that the Gizmore PRIME will resonate with budget-conscious shoppers seeking a smartwatch that combines outstanding value and undeniable appeal,” said Sanjay Kalirona, CEO and Co-Founder of Gizmore.

The smartwatch flaunts an extremely sharp and vibrant AMOLED display with segment-leading 500 NITS peak brightness ensuring best-in-class visibility. The 2.5D Curved screen also aces clarity and contrast levels with its class-leading 412 x 412 pixels density. This remarkable screen brings alive the vibrant colours to provide the best-in-class viewing experience on a wearable. The display supports multiple Cloud-based watch faces, and Split Screen functionality to let users quickly access frequently used apps, settings and features by simply swiping right on the home screen.

Designed with a strong focus on continuous health and fitness monitoring, the Gizmore PRIME offers a 10-day marathon battery life and an impressive array of features. With over 100 sports modes, an SpO2 monitor, a continuous 24×7 heart rate monitor, a calorie counter, a hydration alert system, a menstrual tracker, a sleep monitor, a stress monitor, and a guided breathing mode, the PRIME smartwatch ensures you have everything you need to stay on top of your well-being.

Not only does the PRIME smartwatch prioritize your health, but it also enhances your productivity. Equipped with an inbuilt calculator, timer, stopwatch, and the ability to provide timely weather updates, this smartwatch becomes an indispensable tool to help you make the most of your time. The Gizmore PRIME also aces durability; thanks to its metallic body with an IP67-rated design that makes it resistant to both water and dust.

Gizmore PRIME comes with Hindi language support. In addition, the Gizmore PRIME smartwatch is equipped with an impressive range of advanced accessibility features. With Advanced BT calling (built-in speaker and microphone), AI voice assistance from popular virtual assistants like Alexa and Siri, social media notifications, as well as camera and music control, the smartwatch offers unparalleled convenience and versatility.

To ensure seamless integration with your smartphone, the PRIME smartwatch easily connects via the user-friendly Co FIT App. During outside running and cycling sessions, the mobile application can use your smartphone’s GPS functionality to update maps in real-time. This feature enables the smartwatch to track your exact location and deliver detailed information about your route, distance travelled, and other important statistics.

Gizmore has established itself as one of the leading players in the Indian wearables market, consistently delivering high-performance smartwatches with rich features at affordable prices. As a sign of support for the ‘Make in India’ initiative, Gizmore sources almost all its products from local manufacturers. As part of its R&D and technology initiatives, the company has formed strategic partnerships with a number of key players. Gizmore’s manufacturing and technology systems have been strengthened by recent collaborations with Optiemus Electronics, Staunch, and Tres Care.