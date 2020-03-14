Under our ongoing series of bringing you the best Bluetooth speaker and other accessories. We now have come across an American brand called ‘Crave. Crave was founded to provide reliable products that support your everyday lifestyle. Established in 2015, Crave delivers top quality, American designed products to the masses. The brand has Bluetooth speakers, Power Banks, Chargers, Mobile cases and other important accessories that you might need with your next smartphone.

We have been testing two products from Crave, the Crave Curve Mini Bluetooth Speaker and their Travel Power bank 6,700mAh. So let’s dive straight into the review.

Crave Curve Mini Bluetooth Speaker

Box Contents

A complete list of items you get inside the box:

Crave Curve mini Bluetooth speaker

USB charging cable

Warranty and User Guide

Coming in at a price tag of $40, this is a tiny speaker packing a punch underneath. Don’t let its looks fool you, the Curve Mini houses a 5 watt unit in that shell. The speaker sports a standard boxy design with a body that is made out of high-quality polycarbonate material. You see the grill upfront with the Crave branding.

The volume buttons are on top while the back of the speaker houses the cooling vents and the power button. Apart from this, we see two inputs as well, and Aux plug and the micro USB port used for charging the speaker. There are no status LEDs, instead, you get audio inputs for battery and connections.

The setup is easy and when you turn it on the first time, the speaker goes into pairing mode. Android users can go into Bluetooth settings and can see Crave Curve mini in the available devices.

1 of 2

Talking about the audio quality, the speaker is loud with good lows and highs. The sound signature is more towards the bass side and is ideal for loud music. Sometimes the speaker gets too sharp but we liked the level of loudness this speaker can achieve at least for its size. This comes with an in-built work microphone that worked well for us during calls.

We couldn’t figure out the battery capacity since it was not mentioned on the packaging but got close to 6 hours of playtime. The speaker comes with a fast-charging feature and using a normal wall charger, we were able to top-up the battery in under an hour.

Travel Power Bank 6700mAh

Box Contents

A complete list of items you get inside the box:

Travel Power Bank 6700mAh

USB charging cable

Warranty and User Guide

As previously mentioned, we also tested out their 6700mAh Travel Power Bank. The unique thing about this particular power bank is its design which stands out in the sea of power accessories in the market.

You get a chunky, squared-off design with quality materials used here as well. There is a two-tone color finish with the Crave Travel branding on the face and power button on the top. There are four status LEDs that let you know the charge status when the power button is pressed. On either side of the power bank, you get a USB Type-A output and a Type-C output.

1 of 4

Coming to the performance, The power bank comes packed with the latest features currently available in the market like the voltage overprotection and cut-off which essentially protects the devices from any sudden surge in the current.

The total capacity is 6700mAH but the actual output is about 6,000mAh which is line with other power banks. During the charging process, we didn’t encounter any heating and the power bank also comes with voltage protection. We managed to charge a bunch of leading smartphones every 1-2 times. Apart from this, you could even charge your smartwatches, headphones, etc making the power bank extremely handy.

Verdict – Should you go for it?

Both the Crave Curve Mini Bluetooth speaker and the Travel Power bank are well thought out and delivering products. Bringing industrial design to the masses. Coming in at $40 and $30 respectively with free shipping for the US customers, they definitely get a recommendation from us.