Bluetooth Speakers have gained immense popularity in the past few years, thanks to the affordable pricing and practicality on offer. Today, we are here with one such budget Bluetooth speaker, dubbed as Boltt Xplode 1400 that offers tempting features in its segment. Let’s see how does it perform in our detailed review.

Boltt Xplode 1400 Review

Before we start with the review, let’s have a look at things you get inside the box, followed by technical aspects of the Boltt Xplode 1400.

Box Contents

Boltt Xplode 1400

AUX Cable

micro-USB Cable

User Manual

Other Documentation

Technical Specifications

Output Power: 10W (5W x 2)

Battery Size: 2,000mAh

Weight: 1Kg

Connectivity: Bluetooth, 3.5mm Jack, FM Radio, NFC, USB Drive, TF Card

Bluetooth Version: 4.2

Working Range: 10m

Build & Design

Starting with the design, the Boltt Xplode 1400 looks very attractive with its sleek, curvy profile. As its one of the main highlights, we have a multicolour light pane upfront that glows in sync with the music. Anyways, it’s made of glossy polycarbonate and needs to be taken care of during rough use.

Then, there’s a leather-finished back which feels very soft to touch but again doesn’t drive much confidence concerning durability. It houses a passive bass radiator, accompanied by controls including lights, play/pause, power on/off and song forward/ reverse buttons. There are no volume controls here, and you will need to use your mobile phone for the same.

While it’s a little bulky to look at, the weight is distributed evenly, and the leather texture aids for a good grip. You can carry it around comfortably in hands, as well as your backpack.

The sound output is channelled through the sides that are covered with silver coloured metal mesh. And while it’s neatly designed, we’d have loved to see black paint scheme for a more uniform look. Apart from that, the speaker looks great and feels decently build, in our opinion.

Connectivity & Setup

The Bolt Xplode 1400 gets almost all necessary connectivity options that one would demand in a Bluetooth speaker. Apart from Bluetooth 4.2, it features FM Radio, a 3.5mm audio jack and ports for USB Pendrive and TF card.

Moreover, it even has support for NFC that offers seamless Bluetooth connectivity with compatible phones. There’s also a microphone and a micro-USB port for charging the speaker, at the back.

Setting up the Bluetooth speaker is quite easy and straightforward- simply tap and hold the power button for three seconds, and it’ll go into the pairing mode. Now, pull off your phone and scan for Bluetooth devices to proceed with the pairing. Once paired, the speaker will connect automatically the next time you turn on Bluetooth on your device.

Performance & Battery Life

As mentioned, the speaker offers output from either of the sides, giving a pleasant 360-degree surround sound feel. The total output power is 10W with each unit rated 5 watt that makes it loud enough for a large room.

As far as the audio quality is concerned, the vocals, as well as the bass, feel quite balanced. Even the instruments were audible for the most part. However, the audio does distort a little at the highest volume, which is the case with many speakers in the segment.

The lights glow in sync with the bass and set your mood, especially in dim lighting though they’re equally bright for a well-lit room. You can opt for plain white with adjustable brightness, followed by six different colour modes or turn it off altogether using the given light button in the controls section.

As for the battery life, the Xplode 1400 gets a sizeable 2,000mAh cell that looks very good on paper. But since the lights draw a lot of power, you shouldn’t have huge expectations unless you turn them off. From what we’ve experienced, it can manage somewhere between 4-5 hours on a single charge before dying out completely.

Pros

Aesthetic design

Bright, cool-looking lights

Loads of connectivity features including NFC

Loud surround sound experience

Cons

No splash resistance

Average battery life

Build quality could’ve been better

Boltt Xplode 1400 Review Verdict- Should you buy it?

The Boltt Xplode 1400 makes up for a very compelling choice with the set of unique features it has on offer. You get a loud output, fancy lights suitable for house parties, and loads of connectivity options that anyone would require.

However, there’s no denying that the build quality could’ve been a little better. And the audio while being good enough isn’t the best in class. Also, we’d have loved to see some sort of splash resistance and volume buttons on the speaker.

Overall, if you want a fancy-looking speaker that’d not only grab eyeballs but give you enough thrill for the occasion, grab it! However, if you wish for a thumpy bass and longer battery life, we’d suggest looking somewhere else.