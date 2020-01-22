Boltt Blast 140 Premium Over-the-ear headphones Review

Just like the smartphone market, the audio segment has been seeing a surge in the number of players lately. One such brand is Boltt, we got our hands on one of their headphones. Priced at INR 2,999, the Boltt Blast 140 over-the-ear headphones offer a lot for the price. But are they any good? Let’s find out in our review.

Key Specifications

Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity

5mm audio jack

In-built mic

Music Playtime- up to 25 Hours

40mm driver units

Micro USB charging

Box Contents

A complete list of items you get inside the box:

Boltt Blast 140 Bluetooth Headphones

5mm cable

Micro USB charging cable

User instruction manual

Design

Right from the built to the design, Boltt has focused on the premium buyers here. The headphones have a generic design but with some catchy materials like for instance the glossy patterned earcup shell. They might look bulky at first but are equally comfortable at the same time. The ear-cups have a swirl motion and they turn inwards, making them easier to put in a bag.

While construction is plastic and the brand has used a generous amount of cushioning to improve the experience. The headphone has a bunch of controls that are placed on the right cup. On the right ear cup, you will find a power button, a 3.5mm for using the headphones in wired mode, and volume controls. The buttons are tactile enough that you get a satisfying feeling from them.

Performance

The pairing process is easy and simple, long pressing the power button powers on them and they go straight into pairing mode. Sticking to their naming, the headphones are a little more bass-heavy, which is generally the case with the headphones in this price category. The highs and mids are decent with the vocals being a bit dull to our liking.

That being said, a little EQ tweak would solve this issue. There is always a constant amount of bass available which is always enjoyed and craved by the Indian audiences, so here’s where the headphones make a solid case for themselves. The overall soundstage is flat, so for people wanting a little more diverse soundstage, this is not the right choice.

In our tests we found out that sound leaks from them at volumes above 75%, so we would suggest you set the volume below that levels for an enjoyable experience. Call quality via the in-built mic is decent at best. Coming to the battery life, in our test, the Blast 140 lasted for 20 hours which is a little shy to figure that the brand quotes. They take close to 3 hours for a full top-up.

Pros

Good call quality

Decent design

Amount of bass

Cons

micro USB charging

Flat soundstage

Verdict – Should you go for it?

Overall, the Boltt Blast 140 premium is a decent pair of wireless/wired over-the-ear headphones. They have a clean yet catchy design with a 3.5mm audio jack is a welcome addition. We quite liked the battery backup on these, making it ideal for prolonged listening sessions. As mentioned above, they are a bit bass-heavy which might not be enjoyed by everyone, perhaps a more dynamic soundstage could have solved the issue.

Rest assured, coming in at INR 2,999 they do sound good and worth a recommendation.