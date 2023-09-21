boAt Unveils Airdopes Flex 454 ANC Earbuds in India

In a move to expand its audio product lineup, boAt, a leading name in the Indian audio market, has launched the Airdopes Flex 454 ANC earbuds in India. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest offering from boAt:

Key Features and Availability

Introductory Price: The boAt Airdopes Flex 454 ANC has been introduced at a competitive price of Rs 1,999.

Purchase Platforms: Customers can grab these earbuds from the company’s official website and popular e-commerce platform, Flipkart.

Color Variants: The earbuds are available in two sleek color options – Zinc White and Gunmetal Black.

Noteworthy Specifications

Active Noise Cancellation: One of the standout features of the Airdopes Flex 454 ANC is its Active Noise Cancellation capability, which can reduce external noise by up to 32dB. This ensures an immersive and uninterrupted listening experience for the user.

BEAST™ Mode: This feature promises an enhanced audio experience, ensuring that users get the best sound quality possible.

Powerful Drivers: The earbuds are equipped with 10mm drivers, ensuring clear and crisp sound output.

ASAP™ Charge: A quick charge feature that ensures users don’t have to wait long to get back to their music.

Extended Playback: The earbuds boast an impressive 60-hour playback time, making them ideal for extended use.

ENx™ Technology: This technology further enhances the audio quality, ensuring that users get the best listening experience.

Ambient Mode: This mode allows users to be aware of their surroundings, making it safe to use in various environments.

Final Thoughts

The boAt Airdopes Flex 454 ANC earbuds seem to be a promising addition to the company’s lineup of audio products. With a host of features and an attractive price point, they are likely to appeal to a wide range of consumers. Here are some key takeaways:

Competitive introductory price of Rs 1,999.

Available in two color variants: Zinc White and Gunmetal Black.

Features like Active Noise Cancellation, BEAST™ Mode, and a 60-hour playback time make it a compelling choice.

Available for purchase on the company’s official website and Flipkart.

With the Indian audio market growing rapidly, boAt continues to make strides with its innovative products. The Airdopes Flex 454 ANC earbuds are a testament to the company’s commitment to delivering quality products at affordable prices.