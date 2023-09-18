iOS 17 for iPhones to Rollout Today: India Timing, Eligible Devices, Top Features, and More

The much-anticipated iOS 17 is finally here, and Apple is all set to roll it out today, September 18, 2023. The update comes with a plethora of new features and improvements that aim to enhance the overall user experience. In this article, we’ll cover the India timing for the rollout, the devices that are eligible for the update, and the top features you can expect.

India Timing

According to multiple sources, the iOS 17 update will start rolling out at 10:30 PM IST on September 18 in India. Make sure to check your device’s settings to see if the update is available for you.

Eligible Devices

While the complete list of eligible devices has not been disclosed, it is expected that most iPhones that supported iOS 16 will be able to upgrade to iOS 17. To check your eligibility, navigate to Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone.

Top Features

WWDC 2023 Introduction: The new mobile software upgrade was first introduced at WWDC 2023 in June and has been available in beta form for a few weeks.

Enhanced User Experience: Although the specific features are yet to be fully disclosed, the update promises an array of new functionalities aimed at enhancing the user experience.

Data Backup: Before installing the update, it is advisable to back up all your iPhone data to avoid any loss.

How to Download

To download the iOS 17 update, go to Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone. Make sure to have a stable Wi-Fi connection and sufficient battery life before initiating the update.

Important Points to Note

Conclusion

The iOS 17 update is a significant milestone for Apple, coming with a host of new features and improvements. Make sure to check your device for the update and experience the latest that Apple has to offer.