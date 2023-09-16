Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro Rolls Out in India; Snapdragon 778G, 108MP Camera, 67W Charging

Xiaomi’s POCO brand has launched its latest mid-range smartphone, the POCO X5 Pro, in India. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 108MP triple rear camera setup, and a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

Key Specifications:

Display: 6.67-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC

RAM: 6GB/8GB

Storage: 128GB/256GB

Rear cameras: 108MP primary sensor with f/1.9 aperture + 8MP ultrawide sensor with f/2.2 aperture + 2MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture

Front camera: 16MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture

Software: Android 12 with MIUI 14

Battery: 5000mAh with support for 67W fast charging

Dimensions: 162.91×76.03×7.9mm

Weight: 181g

Pricing and Availability:

The POCO X5 Pro is available in India in three color options: Astral Black, Horizon Blue, and Poco Yellow. It is priced starting at Rs. 22,999 for the base 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, and Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. The device will be available for purchase on Flipkart starting February 13, 2023.

Design and Display:

The POCO X5 Pro features a sleek and stylish design with a flat frame and a waterdrop notch at the top of the display. The device has a plastic back panel, but it feels sturdy and well-built in the hand. The display is a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is a bright and vibrant display with excellent viewing angles.

Performance and Hardware:

The POCO X5 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, which is a powerful mid-range processor. The device can handle most everyday tasks with ease, and it can also handle demanding games like Call of Duty: Mobile and Genshin Impact at high settings. The device comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which is sufficient for most users.

Camera:

The POCO X5 Pro has a triple rear camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. The 108MP primary sensor takes good quality photos in daylight conditions, with plenty of detail and good color reproduction. The ultrawide sensor is also decent, but the macro sensor is not very useful. The front camera takes good quality selfies, even in low light conditions.

Software:

The POCO X5 Pro runs Android 12 with MIUI 14 on top. MIUI is a heavily customized version of Android, but it offers a number of useful features and options. Xiaomi has also promised to provide two years of Android OS updates and three years of security patches for the device.

Battery Life:

The POCO X5 Pro has a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. The battery life is excellent, and the device can easily last a full day on a single charge. The 67W fast charging support is also a great addition, as it can top up the battery from 0 to 100% in just over 30 minutes.

Conclusion:

The POCO X5 Pro is a great mid-range smartphone that offers excellent value for money. It has a powerful processor, a good display, a versatile camera setup, and a long-lasting battery. If you are looking for a mid-range smartphone with a great overall package, the POCO X5 Pro is definitely worth considering.

Important Information: