Motorola Moto G84 5G Launched in India: A Mid-Range Smartphone with a Powerful Processor and Long-Lasting Battery

Motorola has launched its latest mid-range smartphone, the Moto G84 5G, in India. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and comes with a 6.55-inch pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a triple rear camera system with a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The front camera is 16 megapixels.

The Moto G84 5G also has a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. It runs on Android 13 and comes with 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM. The phone is available in three colors: Midnight Blue, Viva Magenta, and Marshmallow Blue.

Here are some of the key features of the Moto G84 5G:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor

6.55-inch pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate

Triple rear camera system with a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor

16-megapixel front camera

5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support

Android 13

128GB/6GB or 256GB/8GB storage

The Moto G84 5G is priced at ₹19,999 for the 128GB/6GB variant and ₹22,999 for the 256GB/8GB variant. It will be available for purchase starting September 1st from Flipkart.

Here are some of the pros and cons of the Moto G84 5G:

Pros:

Powerful processor

Large display with a 120Hz refresh rate

Good camera system

Long-lasting battery

Runs on Android 13

Cons:

No expandable storage

No headphone jack

The Moto G84 5G is a good mid-range smartphone that offers a lot of value for money. It has a powerful processor, a large display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a good camera system, and a long-lasting battery. However, it does not have expandable storage or a headphone jack.

Here are some of the competitors of the Moto G84 5G:

Realme 9 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

The Moto G84 5G is a good option for those looking for a powerful mid-range smartphone with a large display and a good camera system. It is also a good option for those who are looking for a phone that runs on Android 13. However, those who need expandable storage or a headphone jack may want to consider other options.

Here are some of the things that make the Moto G84 5G stand out from its competitors:

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor is one of the most powerful processors in the mid-range segment. It offers great performance for everyday tasks and gaming.

The 6.55-inch pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate is one of the best displays in the mid-range segment. It offers smooth and fluid visuals.

The triple rear camera system is good for taking photos in most conditions. The 50-megapixel main sensor takes sharp and detailed photos.

The 5,000mAh battery is one of the largest batteries in the mid-range segment. It offers long-lasting battery life.

The phone runs on Android 13, which is the latest version of Android. It offers a clean and bloat-free experience.

Overall, the Moto G84 5G is a good mid-range smartphone that offers a lot of value for money. It is a good option for those looking for a powerful phone with a large display and a good camera system.