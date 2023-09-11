Home News realme, the Real 5G Democratizer announces the ‘realme 5G sale’ between 11th...

realme, the Real 5G Democratizer announces the ‘realme 5G sale’ between 11th and 17th September, with discounts as high as INR 20,000 off on 5G devices

By
PC-Tablet News Desk
-
realme, the Real 5G Democratizer announces the ‘realme 5G sale’ between 11th and 17th September, with discounts as high as INR 20,000 off on 5G devices

realme, the Most Reliable Smartphone Service Provider, today has announced the ‘realme 5G sale’ between 11th and 17th September, bringing discounts as high as INR 20,000 off on 5G devices on realme.com, Flipkart, Amazon and mainline channels. So far, realme has launched 33 5G smartphones and this sale is a testament to realme’s conviction to democratize 5G in India.

Customers can now avail many offers around many smartphone series such as the realme 11 Pro Series 5G, realme 11 Series 5G, realme C Series as well as realme GT Series. The discounts on Flipkart would go as high as INR 20,000 and  up to INR 12,000 on realme.com; these would include a range of offers such as coupon discounts, bank offers, exchange offers, low/ no cost EMIs and no down payment at 0% interest that would allow users to buy realme 5G smartphones for costs as low as INR 8499. Many offers are exclusive to only  limited days between 11th and 17th September.

Buyers can also avail lucrative offers up to INR 2000 on realme’s narzo 60 Series 5G, exclusively available on Amazon and realme.com. Many offers are exclusive to only limited days between 11th and 17th September.

Offers on Flipkart, realme.com and offline stores

realme, the Real 5G Democratizer announces the ‘realme 5G sale’ between 11th and 17th September, with discounts as high as INR 20,000 off on 5G devices

realme, the Real 5G Democratizer announces the ‘realme 5G sale’ between 11th and 17th September, with discounts as high as INR 20,000 off on 5G devices

realme, the Real 5G Democratizer announces the ‘realme 5G sale’ between 11th and 17th September, with discounts as high as INR 20,000 off on 5G devices

Previous articleSony launches BRAVIA XR MASTER Series A95L OLED with infinite colours and definitive contrast
Next articleWings Introduces the all-new Wings Meta Smartwatch
PC-Tablet News Desk
This is our News Desk account being managed by our News Staff to publish the latest news and updates. You can reach out to us at [email protected]